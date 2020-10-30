“Supermarket Sweep” Exclusive Clip: Leslie Jones Meets Team Honey

We’re all treats and no tricks today with an exclusive clip from the next episode of Supermarket Sweep, airing Sunday, November 1st on ABC at 8/7c. In the clip below, host Leslie Jones meets Team Honey, consisting of Jasmine and Maria. Check it out!

The next episode is called “Why You Ain’t Get More Than One Turkey?” and in the video, Leslie Jones’ shirt reminds viewers to vote. Here’s a look at this week’s contestants:

Kat Dingcong (Bacalod, Philippines) and Lee Hughes (Kendall, N.Y.)

Jasmine Hill (Atlanta, Ga.) and Maria Hunt (Oak Park, Calif.)

Steve Gaskin (St. Louis, Mo.) and Jeff Gaskin (St. Louis, Mo.)

Sarah Williams (Las Vegas, Nev.) and Malia Reynolds (Short Hills, N.J.)

Hana Nobel (Marlton, N.J.) and Kevin Land (Long Beach, Calif.)

Cecily Lewis (Jacksonville, Fla.) and Rosie Nguyen (Houston, Tex.)

In addition, the episode’s Employee of the Week is Nichole Ivaska (Vashon, Wash.).

The next episode of Supermarket Sweep airs Sunday, November 1st at 8/7c on ABC and will be available on Hulu the next day.

Supermarket Sweep is produced by Freemantle.