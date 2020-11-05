20th Century Studios’ “Free Guy,” “Death on the Nile” Removed from Release Calendar

by | Nov 5, 2020 5:21 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

20th Century Studios has removed the Ryan Reynolds-led comedy Free Guy and the Kenneth Branagh-led murder mystery Death on the Nile from their upcoming release schedule, according to Variety.

  • Free Guy was slated to hit theaters on December 11 while Death on the Nile was planned for a theatrical release on December 18, but both have been removed from the schedule.
  • No new dates have been set for the films at this time and it is unclear if they will see a theatrical release in the near future.
  • Death on the Nile was recently delayed back in September. Before that delay, the film was slated for an October release.
  • The cancellations are another big blow to movie theaters, which have been struggling without blockbuster films making their theatrical debuts.

More on Free Guy:

Synopsis:

  • In Twentieth Century Studio’s epic adventure-comedy Free Guy, a bank teller who discovers he is actually a background player in an open-world video game, decides to become the hero of his own story…one he rewrites himself. Now in a world where there are no limits, he is determined to be the guy who saves his world his way…before it is too late.

The Cast:

  • Ryan Reynolds
  • Jodie Comer
  • Joe Keery
  • Lil Rel Howery
  • Utkarsh Ambudkar
  • Taika Waititi

Creative team:

  • Directed by:
    • Shawn Levy
  • Story by:
    • Matt Lieberman
  • Screenplay by:
    • Matt Lieberman
    • Zak Penn
  • Produced by:
    • Ryan Reynolds
    • Shawn Levy
    • Greg Berlanti
    • Sarah Schechter
    • Adam Kolbrenner
  • Executive produced by:
    • Mary McLaglen
    • Josh McLaglen
    • George Dewey
    • Dan Levine
    • Michael Riley McGrath

More on Death of the Nile:

Synopsis:

  • Belgian sleuth Hercule Poirot’s Egyptian vacation aboard a glamorous river steamer turns into a terrifying search for a murderer when a picture-perfect couple’s idyllic honeymoon is tragically cut short. Set against an epic landscape of sweeping desert vistas and the majestic Giza pyramids, this tale of unbridled passion and incapacitating jealousy features a cosmopolitan group of impeccably dressed travelers, and enough wicked twists and turns to leave audiences guessing until the final, shocking denouement.

The Cast:

  • Kenneth Branagh as the iconic detective Hercule Poirot
  • Tom Bateman
  • Annette Bening
  • Russell Brand
  • Ali Fazal
  • Dawn French
  • Gal Gadot
  • Armie Hammer
  • Rose Leslie
  • Emma Mackey
  • Sophie Okonedo
  • Jennifer Saunders
  • Letitia Wright

Creative Team:

  • Written by:
    • Michael Green, adapted from Christie’s novel
  • Produced by:
    • Ridley Scott
    • Mark Gordon
    • Simon Kinberg
    • Kenneth Branagh
    • Judy Hofflund
    • Kevin J. Walsh
  • Executive produced by:
    • Matthew Jenkins
    • James Prichard
    • Matthew Prichard
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed