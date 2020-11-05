20th Century Studios’ “Free Guy,” “Death on the Nile” Removed from Release Calendar

20th Century Studios has removed the Ryan Reynolds-led comedy Free Guy and the Kenneth Branagh-led murder mystery Death on the Nile from their upcoming release schedule, according to Variety.

Free Guy was slated to hit theaters on December 11 while Death on the Nile was planned for a theatrical release on December 18, but both have been removed from the schedule.

Death on the Nile was recently delayed back in September

The cancellations are another big blow to movie theaters, which have been struggling without blockbuster films making their theatrical debuts.

More on Free Guy:

Synopsis:

In Twentieth Century Studio’s epic adventure-comedy Free Guy, a bank teller who discovers he is actually a background player in an open-world video game, decides to become the hero of his own story…one he rewrites himself. Now in a world where there are no limits, he is determined to be the guy who saves his world his way…before it is too late.

The Cast:

Ryan Reynolds

Jodie Comer

Joe Keery

Lil Rel Howery

Utkarsh Ambudkar

Taika Waititi

Creative team:

Directed by: Shawn Levy

Story by: Matt Lieberman

Screenplay by: Matt Lieberman Zak Penn

Produced by: Ryan Reynolds Shawn Levy Greg Berlanti Sarah Schechter Adam Kolbrenner

Executive produced by: Mary McLaglen Josh McLaglen George Dewey Dan Levine Michael Riley McGrath



More on Death of the Nile:

Synopsis:

Belgian sleuth Hercule Poirot’s Egyptian vacation aboard a glamorous river steamer turns into a terrifying search for a murderer when a picture-perfect couple’s idyllic honeymoon is tragically cut short. Set against an epic landscape of sweeping desert vistas and the majestic Giza pyramids, this tale of unbridled passion and incapacitating jealousy features a cosmopolitan group of impeccably dressed travelers, and enough wicked twists and turns to leave audiences guessing until the final, shocking denouement.

The Cast:

Kenneth Branagh as the iconic detective Hercule Poirot

Tom Bateman

Annette Bening

Russell Brand

Ali Fazal

Dawn French

Gal Gadot

Armie Hammer

Rose Leslie

Emma Mackey

Sophie Okonedo

Jennifer Saunders

Letitia Wright

Creative Team: