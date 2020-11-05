Photos – Attraction Ornaments, Spaceship Earth Cookie Jar and More at World of Disney in Disney Springs

Some more exciting new merchandise has arrived at World of Disney in Disney Springs, including a collection of attraction holiday ornaments, a Spaceship Earth cookie jar and much more. Take a look at our photo update of this new merchandise.

EPCOT

This new cookie jar is available now for $39.99.

And finally, a new Loungefly bag featuring some adorable Disney pups is also now available.

While the exterior of the bag features Disney dogs like Pluto, Lady, Tramp and others, the interior also features a canine-inspired pattern.

This new Loungefly backpack is available now for $75.

