Photos – Attraction Ornaments, Spaceship Earth Cookie Jar and More at World of Disney in Disney Springs

Some more exciting new merchandise has arrived at World of Disney in Disney Springs, including a collection of attraction holiday ornaments, a Spaceship Earth cookie jar and much more. Take a look at our photo update of this new merchandise.
- A new collection of holiday ornaments themed to specific Walt Disney World and Disneyland attractions and landmarks is now available in the shop.
- This collection includes ornaments inspired by:
- Cinderella Castle
- Disneyland Fire Department
- Main Street Cinema
- The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror
- The Enchanted Tiki Room
- It’s a small world
- Country Bear Jamboree
- Mickey’s House
- Minnie’s House
- These ornaments are available now for $29.99 each.
- EPCOT fans will want to see the new Spaceship Earth cookie jar, designed to replicate the classic attraction and Disney Park icon.
- This new cookie jar is available now for $39.99.
- And finally, a new Loungefly bag featuring some adorable Disney pups is also now available.
- While the exterior of the bag features Disney dogs like Pluto, Lady, Tramp and others, the interior also features a canine-inspired pattern.
- This new Loungefly backpack is available now for $75.
- For more new holiday merchandise and all of the holiday decor up in World of Disney, check out our update from earlier this week.