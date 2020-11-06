Photos – Characters Put on Their Holiday Best at Magic Kingdom

The holiday season is officially in full swing at Walt Disney World, and that includes some special holiday fun at Magic Kingdom. In addition to special food and beverage offerings, new merchandise, holiday decor and more, some of your favorite characters have put on their holiday best to celebrate the season with you.

Characters, like Stitch in his Santa outfit, will pop up all around the park for socially-distanced meet and greets.

Some of the other characters you can find around the park include: Mickey and Minnie Mouse Jiminy Cricket Chip ‘n’ Dale The Country Bears



The Disney Princess cavalcade gets a holiday twist as all of the princesses and the Fairy Godmother are now dressed in their winter outfits.

Some of the other holiday character cavalcades feature floats from the Once Upon a Christmastime Parade at Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party (which unfortunately is not happening this year).

Some of the characters featured in these cavalcades include Mickey and Minnie, Goofy, Clarabelle and of course, Santa himself.

For a look at all the holiday fun at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom, check out our overview of the festive new offerings