Carly Hughes Exits “American Housewife” Citing Toxic Work Environment

After four years of dishing out some hard truths (and plenty of laughs) on American Housewife, actress Carly Hughes has left the show claiming discrimination and a toxic work environment.

What’s Happening:

Deadline American Housewife after four years as a series regular.

after four years as a series regular. Hughes cited a toxic work environment and discrimination as the reasons for her departure. ABC launched an extensive HR investigation of the allegations from Hughes and other claims from production team members. They have reportedly since made changes.

Deadline notes that series creator Sarah Dunn is no longer an active producer on the show, while line producer Mark J. Greenberg stepped down from his role.

Series showrunners Rick Wiener and Kenny Schwartz reportedly received sensitivity training following the investigation.

Hughes played Angela, one of Katie Otto’s (Katy Mixon) only real friends in their wealthy hometown of Westport, CT.

Hughes left at the end of season 4, although she appeared in the season 5 premiere which was filmed prior to production shutdowns in March.

Her exit brings another big change to the family comedy that also saw the departure of series regular, Julia Butters

Butters, who played the family’s youngest daughter Anna-Kat, left to pursue other projects in her acting career. Giselle Eisenberg was recast in the role for the entire 5th season.

Finally, Deadline says Holly Robinson Peete will be joining the show

What They’re Saying: