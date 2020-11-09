Universal Orlando Resort Announces All-New Florida Resident Ticket Offer In Time For Holiday Festivities

Universal Orlando Resort is inviting Florida Residents to unwrap exclusive offers and benefits for a merry and mischief-filled holiday season with an all-new Florida Resident Ticket Offer: Get 3 Days For $55 Per Day Plus Tax Available Now Through December 17

Universal Orlando Resort

From Universal Studios Florida to Universal’s Islands of Adventure, guests can revel in three days of thrills and excitement with this exclusive ticket offer, which is available for purchase now through December 17, 2020, and valid for use now through March 26, 2021. Blockout dates and restrictions apply and this ticket offer is not available for purchase at the front gate. Florida Residents who are interested can instead visit UniversalOrlando.com

Florida residents also have the option of saving up to $100 on select Annual and Seasonal Passes to enjoy Universal Orlando for a full year. Universal Orlando Annual and Seasonal Passes offer an abundance of benefits and special deals designed for guests to experience the resort like a pro. And this holiday season, Passholders are welcome to enjoy a variety of exclusive perks, including a holiday magnet, special hotel rates and more. This offer on Passes is available for purchase now through December 17, 2020. Blockout dates apply on select passes.

With these offers, Florida Residents can enjoy the holidays at Universal Orlando from November 14 through January 3, 2021. Guests can celebrate the most wonderful time of the year as Universal’s most beloved holiday traditions and characters come to life in reimagined ways that align with the destination’s enhanced health and safety procedures – from the all-new “Universal’s Holiday Experience featuring Macy’s Balloons” to character celebrations and appearances around the parks – and it’s all included in theme park admission. You can find out more about Universal Orlando’s holiday offerings here.

Across Universal Orlando Resort, the health and safety of guests and team members remains the top priority as the destination continues to implement carefully-managed procedures: screening guests and team members, enforcing social distancing, requiring face coverings, limiting capacity at the theme parks, attractions and hotels and increasing the already-aggressive cleaning and disinfection procedures.