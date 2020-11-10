Reservations No Longer Accepted For Hotels of the Disneyland Resort

Disneyland Hotel, Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel and Spa, and Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel will no longer be accepting reservations through the end of the year, according to the OC Register.
What’s Happening:
- Yesterday, it was announced that the Villas at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel and Spa would be reopening to Disney Vacation Club Members on December 6th.
- Despite that news, it was also revealed that the three hotels of the Disneyland Resort; Disneyland Hotel, Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel, and Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel and Spa (save for the Disney Vacation Club Villas) will no longer be accepting reservations through Dec. 31st.
- Since the parks of the Disneyland Resort closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic back in March, the resorts have been pushing the reservation window and cancelling reservations out several weeks at a time.
- Reportedly, Disney has sent out cancellation emails to those with existing reservations at any of the hotels through December 31st, 2020.
- Interestingly, when trying to book one of the hotels on the official Disneyland website at press time, we discovered the system will have no availability through the end of the year, and suggested we change our dates. When prompted to change the dates, the calendar does not extend beyond 2020, so the option of even selecting anything beyond this year is unavailable.
- When the Villas at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel and Spa reopen, most dining, activities and services will be modified to accommodate limited capacity restrictions due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols during the initial reopening.
- Recent guidelines issued by the State of California will prevent Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure from reopening in the immediate future, and only Downtown Disney is open to guests at this time, with the upcoming addition of the Villas at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel to the phased reopening on December 6th. Buena Vista Street of Disney California Adventure is scheduled to open November 19th for shopping and dining only as an extension of Downtown Disney.
- At this time, Disneyland Hotel, Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel, and Disney’s Grand Californian Resort and Spa will remain closed indefinitely.