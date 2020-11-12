Little Brushes and Disney Channel Present A Special “Big City Greens” Two-Day Virtual Painting Event!

Little Brushes, a sub brand of Texas-based Pinot's Palette, has teamed up with Disney Channel’s hit series Big City Greens to bring virtual painting experiences that will provide new learn-to-paint opportunities to kids of any age!

Pinot's Palette, the Houston-based paint and sip franchisor that's been steadily gaining traction in the creative entertainment industry since it launched on May 8, 2009, has teamed up with Disney Channel's Emmy Award-nominated series Big City Greens as part of their Little Brushes sub-brand, an innovative art outlet for kids and teens defined by the activities, guest interactions, and educational values that connect children to art in an entertaining environment. The program blends the joy of painting with cartoons, sports, movies, games, comics, and custom crafts and aims to take virtual, live-streaming classes by storm, sharing the values of art and fun with families across the nation.

The Little Brushes/Disney Channel special program will spotlight Big City Greens on Saturday, November 21 with a learn to paint Cricket, Sunday, November 22 learn to paint Cricket/Tilly, and paint-at-home prerecorded video on how to paint Remy and Cricket, all to be available for six months in the Pinot's Palette library. Adding to the excitement, each class will be taught by certified trained artists, making the experience that much more memorable.

Possibly the most comprehensive virtual painting experience ever designed, this engaging and practical set of customizable activities offers the value of learning through play. Created with the help of Kuvio Creative, a leading digital design agency celebrated for their boundary-pushing work, each activity is versatile and nimbly adapts as the child or group develops – building foundational skills, and helping creativity evolve with their imagination, natural interests, and emerging capabilities. With Little Brushes, there's always something new and fun to explore for children of any age.

Disney Channel's Big City Greens follows the offbeat adventures of 10-year-old Cricket Green, a mischievous and optimistic country boy who moves to the big city with his wildly out of place family – older sister Tilly, father Bill and Gramma Alice. Created and executive produced by brothers Chris and Shane Houghton (Harvey Beaks), the series stars Chris Houghton as Cricket Green, Artemis Pebdani (Scandal) as sweet Gramma Alice, Marieve Herington (How I Met Your Mother) as quirky older sister Tilly Green, Bob Joles (Puss in Boots) as hard-working father Bill Green and Zeno Robinson (Pokémon) as Remy, Cricket and Tilly's friend.

