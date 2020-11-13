“Crazy Rich Asians” Director Jon M. Chu in Talks to Direct Live-Action “Lilo & Stitch”

Disney has reportedly found the director of the live-action remake of Lilo & Stitch with Jon M. Chu of Crazy Rich Asians fame.
What’s Happening:
- The Hollywood Reporter has revealed that Disney is in negotiations with Crazy Rich Asians director Jon M. Chu to lead their live-action adaptation of Lilo & Stitch.
- The film is currently being produced by Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich, who produced the live-action remake of Aladdin.
- While a director is potentially in the chair, the screenplay is still in development with a previous draft by Mike Van Waes. The search is on for a screenwriter to work with Chu’s vision for the film.
- The project was first announced in October 2018 and its final destination hasn’t been revealed, meaning it could go to theaters or be made for Disney+.
- Jon M. Chu is also working with Lucasfilm as a Director and Executive Producer on the Willow series.
- While not Disney related, Jon M. Chu also directed the film adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s In the Heights.