“The Mysterious Benedict Society” Moves from Hulu to Disney+ for 2021 Premiere

Disney streaming service audiences have learned to anticipate that some Disney+ shows will be moved over to sister platform Hulu where content can vere away from family-friendly. This week however, it’s the opposite as The Mysterious Benedict Society makes the platform switch to Disney+.

What’s Happening:

The Mysterious Benedict Society , based on the award-winning and bestselling book series by Trenton Lee Stewart, will be coming to Disney+ in 2021.

The show stars Tony Hale ( Veep, Arrested Development ) in the titular role and features a standout ensemble of young actors.

The original book, upon which the eight-episode first season is based, was named a Time magazine “Best Young Adult Book of all Time” and sold over 3 million copies.

What They’re Saying:

Dana Walden, chairman of Entertainment, Walt Disney Television: “ The Mysterious Benedict Society is a beautifully executed adaptation of the celebrated and beloved book series. It’s original, clever and fun for the whole family, which makes it the perfect fit for Disney+. One of the great benefits to creators working with our company is that we have a platform that’s right for every series, and having seen the first few episodes of this show, there is no better home for it than Disney+.”

“Disney+ has established itself over the last year as the streaming home for a diverse slate of high-quality content featuring beloved franchises, stories and characters. We’re thrilled to add to Disney+ and know it will captivate our viewers’ imagination with exciting new worlds and capture the hearts of audiences of all ages.” Series writers/creators Matt Manfredi and Phil Hay “We are so thrilled that Disney+ will be the home for our show. What a great place to be! It’s a beautiful thing to feel as supported and inspired as we have, every step of the way, by our entire team at 20th, Hulu and the Disney family; and we are honored and gratified by the belief in the show this represents. From the moment Jamie and Karen brought us these fantastic books, through our collaboration with Todd, Darren, Tony and our amazing cast and crew, we’ve felt very lucky. Certainly feeling that way today.”

Cast:

The series stars: Tony Hale Kristen Schaal ( Bob’s Burgers, Last Man On Earth ) Ryan Hurst MaameYaa Boafo Gia Sandhu Seth Carr Emmy DeOliveira Mystic Inscho Marta Timofeeva



Creative Team:

Executive produced by: Sonar Entertainment 20th Television Jamie Tarses Karen Kehela Sherwood Matt Manfredi (writer/creator) Phil Hay (writer/creator)

Showrunners for the series are: Darren Swimmer Todd Slavkin

