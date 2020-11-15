Disney World Gives Figment a Retro EPCOT “Ugly” Christmas Sweater”

EPCOT’s holiday celebrations officially kick off on November 27th when the Taste of EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays begins. But today, Disney World surprised Guests with a holiday treat on Journey Into Imagination with Figment. The dark ride attraction, starring park mascot Figment, typically features the whimsical dragon in his Koday yellow and orange t-shirt that looks like this.

For the holiday season, the purple dragon is wearing the EPCOT “ugly” Christmas sweater to end all ugly Christmas sweaters.

Spotted in two Audio Animatronic figures in the attraction, the sweater features the Imagination Pavilion’s original EPCOT logo in the center, with the glass pyramids on the bottom of the design surrounded by snowflakes.

We’re hoping that Disney releases a human-sized version of this sweater soon because Figment looks extremely festive and I think we could all use that level of cheer in our own holiday season. C’mon, shopDisney, make it happen! You can see a video of the holiday overlay below.

If you’re heading to EPCOT this holiday season, be sure to put Journey Into Imagination with Figment on your must-do list.