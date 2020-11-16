Disney and Chef Roy Choi Sever Up Pizzas Themed to the Sensational Six for Mickey and Friends(giving)

by | Nov 16, 2020 3:46 PM Pacific Time

Tags: ,

It’s almost time for Friendsgiving and to celebrate, Disney and Chef Roy Choi are serving up a unique twist on pizzas inspired by Mickey and the gang. As part of the ongoing Mickey and Friends Stay True campaign, Chef Choi and partnering pizzerias are debuting specialty pizzas themed to one of the Sensational Six pals.  

What’s Happening: 

  • In honor of the popular Friendsgiving holiday, Disney has teamed up with award-winning Chef Roy Choi and five renowned pizzerias across the U.S. to launch Mickey & Friends(giving).
  • This new campaign offers a whole new, and total fun, take on the traditional ‘pie.’
  • Disney and Chef Choi collaborated with his friends to create six specialty pizzas inspired by the Sensational Six friends that will be available for one day only, on Saturday, November 21st.
  • Participating pizzerias:
    • Jon & Vinny’s in Los Angeles
    • Home Slice Pizza in Austin
    • Roberta’s Pizza in Brooklyn
    • Pizzeria Beddia in Philadelphia
    • Pizzeria Bianco in Phoenix
  • From an updated take on a classic pepperoni in honor of the true original Mickey Mouse, to a spicy ingredient as a nod to Donald Duck’s feistiness, each pie embodies the characters’ distinct personalities and collectively tells a story of friendship.

Sensational Six-Inspired Pies

 

Jon & Vinny’s (Los Angeles: Fairfax and Brentwood) – Mickey Mouse

Inspired by the true original, Mickey Mouse, Jon & Vinny’s special pizza-pie features a twist on classic pepperoni ‘za. This pie features smokies sausages smothered with three cheeses (fresh mozzarella, aged mozzarella, and caciocavallo) and topped with onions. A new spin on a timeless classic.

Home Slice Pizza (Austin) – Minnie Mouse

Inspired by Minnie Mouse’s fashionable, bold, and fun spirit, Home Slice’s specialty pizza features a deck oven pie topped with a bright red sauce and rich and creamy mozzarella white polka dots. At the center of the pie is a parmesan crisp in the shape of Minnie’s signature bow.

Roberta’s Pizza (Bushwick) – Donald Duck

Inspired by the legendary Donald Duck, Roberta’s pizza speaks to Donald Duck’s feisty and fiery spirit. It features Roberta’s house-made spicy nduja sausage and bitter castelfranco radicchio topped with smooth Taleggio cheese and lemon zest.

Roberta’s Pizza (Williamsburg) – Daisy Duck

Inspired by Daisy Duck’s sassy yet classy attitude, Roberta’s white pie features Roberta’s special salsa verde and thinly sliced potatoes. It is sure to bring some of Daisy’s elegance and spiciness to your Friendsgiving table.

Pizzeria Beddia (Philadelphia) – Goofy

Inspired by Goofy’s quirky, funny, and slightly clumsy personality, Pizzeria Beddias’s crafted pizza pie includes your favorite sandwich toppings on a pizza, and what could be goofier than that! This pizza features a light tomato cream base, mozzarella, finished with mortadella and topped with a crunchy salad. It’s playful, and so yummy!

Pizzeria Bianco (Phoenix) – Pluto

Inspired by the loveable Pluto and his insatiable appetite, Pizzeria Bianco’s specialty pizza is a fun play on meat-lovers pie. It features a generous helping of fennel sausage, pepperoni and cheese. It’s sure to be delicious!

Order Yours Today:

  • Starting today, fans can pre-order the specialty pizzas – for local pickup or delivery on November 21 – at disney.com/mickeyfriendsstaytrue.
  • Each pizza will be $36.00, plus tax, and will include a custom pizza box and Mickey & Friends(giving) stickers, for those who pre-ordered.
  • Quantities are limited; first come, first served, while supplies last.

Make Your Own Friendsgiving Pie:

  • Fans anxious to try these tasty pizzas, but don’t live near one of the participating locations, can try their hand at making one or all of the speciality pizzas at home.

What They’re Saying:

  • Chef Roy Choi: “I am so excited to host this ultimate pizza party mash-up for fans and friends to share this Friendsgiving together. I named one of my restaurants Best Friend because I live for that feeling when you’re just hanging out having fun with your friends and nothing else in the world matters. I was able to team up with some of the best pizzerias in the U.S. to make some awesome recipes inspired by Mickey and his Friends, and now, fans too can experience them with each other this holiday.”
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed