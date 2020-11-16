It’s almost time for Friendsgiving and to celebrate, Disney and Chef Roy Choi are serving up a unique twist on pizzas inspired by Mickey and the gang. As part of the ongoing Mickey and Friends Stay True campaign, Chef Choi and partnering pizzerias are debuting specialty pizzas themed to one of the Sensational Six pals.

What’s Happening:

In honor of the popular Friendsgiving holiday, Disney has teamed up with award-winning Chef Roy Choi

This new campaign offers a whole new, and total fun, take on the traditional ‘pie.’

Disney and Chef Choi collaborated with his friends to create six specialty pizzas inspired by the Sensational Six friends that will be available for one day only, on Saturday, November 21st.

Participating pizzerias: Jon & Vinny’s in Los Angeles Home Slice Pizza in Austin Roberta’s Pizza in Brooklyn Pizzeria Beddia in Philadelphia Pizzeria Bianco in Phoenix

From an updated take on a classic pepperoni in honor of the true original Mickey Mouse, to a spicy ingredient as a nod to Donald Duck’s feistiness, each pie embodies the characters’ distinct personalities and collectively tells a story of friendship.

Sensational Six-Inspired Pies

Jon & Vinny’s (Los Angeles: Fairfax Brentwood ) – Mickey Mouse

Inspired by the true original, Mickey Mouse, Jon & Vinny’s special pizza-pie features a twist on classic pepperoni ‘za. This pie features smokies sausages smothered with three cheeses (fresh mozzarella, aged mozzarella, and caciocavallo) and topped with onions. A new spin on a timeless classic.

Home Slice Pizza ( Austin ) – Minnie Mouse

Inspired by Minnie Mouse’s fashionable, bold, and fun spirit, Home Slice’s specialty pizza features a deck oven pie topped with a bright red sauce and rich and creamy mozzarella white polka dots. At the center of the pie is a parmesan crisp in the shape of Minnie’s signature bow.

Roberta’s Pizza ( Bushwick ) – Donald Duck

Inspired by the legendary Donald Duck, Roberta’s pizza speaks to Donald Duck’s feisty and fiery spirit. It features Roberta’s house-made spicy nduja sausage and bitter castelfranco radicchio topped with smooth Taleggio cheese and lemon zest.

Roberta’s Pizza ( Williamsburg ) – Daisy Duck

Inspired by Daisy Duck’s sassy yet classy attitude, Roberta’s white pie features Roberta’s special salsa verde and thinly sliced potatoes. It is sure to bring some of Daisy’s elegance and spiciness to your Friendsgiving table.

Pizzeria Beddia ( Philadelphia ) – Goofy

Inspired by Goofy’s quirky, funny, and slightly clumsy personality, Pizzeria Beddias’s crafted pizza pie includes your favorite sandwich toppings on a pizza, and what could be goofier than that! This pizza features a light tomato cream base, mozzarella, finished with mortadella and topped with a crunchy salad. It’s playful, and so yummy!

Pizzeria Bianco ( Phoenix ) – Pluto

Inspired by the loveable Pluto and his insatiable appetite, Pizzeria Bianco’s specialty pizza is a fun play on meat-lovers pie. It features a generous helping of fennel sausage, pepperoni and cheese. It’s sure to be delicious!

Order Yours Today:

Starting today, fans can pre-order the specialty pizzas – for local pickup or delivery on November 21 – at disney.com/mickeyfriendsstaytrue

Each pizza will be $36.00, plus tax, and will include a custom pizza box and Mickey & Friends(giving) stickers, for those who pre-ordered.

Quantities are limited; first come, first served, while supplies last.

Make Your Own Friendsgiving Pie:

Fans anxious to try these tasty pizzas, but don’t live near one of the participating locations, can try their hand at making one or all of the speciality pizzas at home.

