Hong Kong Disneyland Releases Photo Collage Of Newly Reimagined Castle of Magical Dreams Featuring Thousands of Guest Photos

Hong Kong Disneyland is thanking the thousands of guests who have contributed photos to a collage that showcases the reimagined Castle of Magical Dreams that will be opening on November 21st.

Over the last 15 years, millions of guests have visited Hong Kong Disneyland

Hong Kong Disneyland released the video above earlier today and shows off many of the photographic submissions all culminating in the final shot, with the message “Thank you for participating in Create A Disney Castle and sharing your magical moments with us. Our reimagined Castle of Magical Dreams will open on November 21. Join us and let's create more magical memories together.”

After being announced as part of a park-wide expansion in late 2016

When Hong Kong Disneyland originally opened in 2005, the park’s central icon was Sleeping Beauty Castle, nearly identical to Walt's original castle from Disneyland Park in California. Reportedly, the Hong Kong park was originally slated to only get a castle facade and not even a full structure but that was rightfully changed. When Shanghai Disneyland opened in 2016, becoming a mainland rival to Hong Kong Disneyland, the park opened with the largest Disney Parks castle in the world, leading Hong Kong Disneyland to rethink their park’s icon.

The reimagined Castle of Magical Dreams will open on November 21st.