Disneyland Reveals Restored Partners Statue To Celebrate Mickey’s 92nd Birthday

While the gates of Disneyland have been and remained closed, the folks inside have taken the time to get some work done, including a surprise restoration project just in time for Mickey’s 92nd birthday!
What’s Happening:
- To commemorate Mickey Mouse’s birthday, Disneyland Resort has revealed a special surprise!
- Following a refurbishment, the iconic Partners statue in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle in Disneyland park has been restored to its original grandeur!
- The beloved Partners statue, created by famed Disney sculptor Blaine Gibson, features Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse. The statue was originally unveiled on Nov. 18, 1993, at the hub in Disneyland park to commemorate Mickey’s 65th birthday.
- Over time, the bronze had oxidized, and because of the applied patina, acrylic polymer and wax, it required a more intensive process than just a simple cleaning or polishing. Over four days, an artisan utilized a process using crushed walnut shells to gently strip the figure down to the bare bronze. After cleaning, various chemicals were applied and heated with a blowtorch to create a reaction and fuse with the bronze. The figure was coated in a polymer to protect the patina, then coated with a very thin layer of wax.
- Guests visiting the Downtown Disney District’s extension into Buena Vista Street, which opens tomorrow, November 19th, will have an opportunity to see the Storytellers statue, which has also been restored. This statue features a 1920s-era Walt in a fedora and traveling attire — just off the train from Missouri and ready to realize his dreams with his pal, Mickey. It was installed as part of the Buena Vista Street area in 2012 when Disney California Adventure finalized its massive reimagining from the former Disney’s California Adventure.
- The Partners statue can also be seen at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom, and the Storytellers statue is prominently featured in Shanghai Disneyland as well.