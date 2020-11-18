Disneyland Reveals Restored Partners Statue To Celebrate Mickey’s 92nd Birthday

While the gates of Disneyland have been and remained closed, the folks inside have taken the time to get some work done, including a surprise restoration project just in time for Mickey’s 92nd birthday!

To commemorate Mickey Mouse’s birthday, Disneyland Resort

Following a refurbishment, the iconic Partners statue in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle in Disneyland park

The beloved Partners statue, created by famed Disney sculptor Blaine Gibson, features Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse. The statue was originally unveiled on Nov. 18, 1993, at the hub in Disneyland park to commemorate Mickey’s 65th birthday.

Over time, the bronze had oxidized, and because of the applied patina, acrylic polymer and wax, it required a more intensive process than just a simple cleaning or polishing. Over four days, an artisan utilized a process using crushed walnut shells to gently strip the figure down to the bare bronze. After cleaning, various chemicals were applied and heated with a blowtorch to create a reaction and fuse with the bronze. The figure was coated in a polymer to protect the patina, then coated with a very thin layer of wax.