Adventures by Disney Suspends Departures Through February 2021

Another round of trip cancellations will affect guests with trips booked through Adventures by Disney. As of today, Adventures by Disney has announced they are suspending departures through February of 2021.

What’s Happening:

Adventures by Disney has already started suspending trips into 2021, and has just now extended those dates through February.

Today, the travel division of the Walt Disney Company announced they were suspending departures through February 28, 2021.

The previous round of cancellations included departures through January 31st, 2021

Disney says that the wellbeing of their guests and team members is top priority. This decision to cancel trips is in line with direction from health experts and government officials.

As with previous canceled itineraries, Adventures by Disney will contact all impacted guests or their Travel Agents with updated information and options.

In light of these recent and ongoing changes, Adventures by Disney has temporarily updated their cancellation policies to give guests more flexibility when planning their vacations.

For more information on the current cancellation and final payment policies, please visit the Adventures by Disney Travel Advisory Page

