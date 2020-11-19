Everything Coming to Hulu in December 2020

Hulu has announced all of their new additions for December, which includes the new original series The Hardy Boys, the 9th season of Letterkenny, and blockbusters like The Lord of the Rings trilogy. Here’s a look at everything joining Hulu in the month of December. You can save money when you bundle Hulu with Disney+ and ESPN+.

Hulu Originals

The Hardy Boys: Complete Season 1 – Streaming December 4th

“After a family tragedy strikes, Frank Hardy (Rohan Campbell), 16, and his brother Joe (Alexander Elliot), 12, are forced to move from the big city to their parent’s hometown of Bridgeport for the summer. Staying with their Aunt Trudy (Bea Santos), Frank and Joe’s quiet summer quickly comes to a halt when they discover their dad, detective Fenton Hardy (James Tupper) has taken on a secret investigation. Realizing that their Dad may be onto something the boys take it upon themselves to start an investigation of their own, and suddenly everyone in town is a suspect.”

Madagascar: A Little Wild: Complete Season 2 – Streaming December 11th

“Alex, Marty, Melman and Gloria continue their big adventures in New York City. The foursome become babysitters for a new litter of tiny hedgehogs, Melman gets stuck in a firetruck, and Alex is accidentally mistaken for a large house cat. While their shenanigans may lead to sticky situations, the little pals always work together and make the best of whatever life throws their way.”

Letterkenny: Complete Season 9 – Streaming December 26th

“Letterkenny kicks off post-fight with Dierks (Tyler Hynes), and the Hicks, Skids, and Hockey Players attend an American Buck and Doe. Katy (Michelle Mylett) takes her scorched earth dating strategy back to Letterkenny and Gail (Lisa Codrington) gets some action of her own. Meanwhile, The Hockey Players learn about Judaism and the whole town gets really into sleepover activities like movies, board games, and girl talk. Then, a competing restaurant opens in Letterkenny and Tanis (Tiio Horn) starts her own energy drink.”

Hulu Exclusives

Deutschland 89: Complete Season 1 (Sundance) – Streaming December 4th

“As Germany reinvents itself for the fourth time in the 20th century, Martin Rauch finds himself in limbo during the peaceful revolution around him; both the existence of their organization and future of his country left uncertain.”

Brassic: Complete Season 2 (ITV) – Streaming December 4th

“Season two of this outrageous and funny show about lifelong friends, loyalty and the things that come between them picks up the action a few months later. Get ready to fall in love with the gang all over again as the friends embark on even bigger and bolder misadventures. Brassic is co-created by award-winning writer Danny Brocklehurst alongside critically acclaimed and award-winning actor Joseph Gilgun.”

She Dies Tomorrow (2020) – Streaming December 4th

“After waking up convinced that she is going to die tomorrow, Amy’s carefully mended life begins to unravel. As her delusions of certain death become contagious to those around her, Amy and her friends’ lives spiral out of control in a tantalizing descent into madness.”

Mr. Jones (2020) – Streaming December 5th

“Welsh journalist Gareth Jones risks his life to expose the truth about the devastating famine in the Soviet Union in the early 1930s.”

The Secret Garden (2020) – Streaming December 6th

“From the producer of Harry Potter and Paddington comes a magical adventure based on the timeless story celebrating friendship, nature and the power of imagination. Starring Dixie Egerickx, Colin Firth and Julie Walters.”

Valley Girl (2020) – Streaming December 7th

“Set to a new wave '80s soundtrack, a pair of young lovers from different backgrounds defy their parents and friends to stay together. A musical adaptation of the 1983 film.”

You Cannot Kill David Arquette (2020) – Streaming December 22nd

“Branded as the most hated man in wrestling after winning a highly controversial WCW World Heavyweight Championship in 2000, actor David Arquette attempts a rocky return to the sport that stalled his promising Hollywood career. Dangerously determined to redeem his reputation and reclaim his self-respect, Arquette will stop at nothing to earn his place in professional wrestling.”

New On Hulu in September

Available December 1

CMA Country Christmas: Special (ABC)

Disney Holiday Singalong: Special (ABC)

Lupin the 3rd Part 5: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed & Subbed) (TMS)

30 Days of Night (2007)

50 First Dates (2004)

About Last Night (1986)

Angels & Demons (2009)

Any Given Sunday (1999)

Black Dynamite (2009)

Body of Evidence (1993)

Cake (2006)

Charlotte's Web (1973)

Cliffhanger (1993)

Con Air (1997)

Diary Of A Mad Black Woman (2005)

Dominion: Prequel to the Exorcist (2005)

Dr. No (1962)

Dragonball: Evolution (2009)

Euphoria (2018)

Eyes Wide Shut (1999)

Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties (2006)

Goldeneye (1995)

Goldfinger (1964)

Hemingway's Garden of Eden (2010)

Here On Earth (1999)

Hot Air (2018)

Into the Blue (2005)

Love Potion No. 9 (1992)

Our Family Wedding (2009)

Sands of Iwo Jima (1950)

Shrink (2009)

Sleeping with the Enemy (1991)

Southside With You (2016)

Strategic Air Command (1955)

Sunshine (2007)

The 6th Day (2000)

The Chumscrubber (2005)

The Client (1994)

The Color of Money (1986)

The Da Vinci Code (2006)

The Fifth Element (1997)

The Hand that Rocks the Cradle (1992)

The Hulk (2003)

The Hurt Locker (2008)

The January Man (1989)

The Lord Of The Rings: The Fellowship Of The Ring (2001)

The Lord Of The Rings: The Return Of The King (2003)

The Lord Of The Rings: The Two Towers (2002)

The Mummy: Tomb of The Dragon Emperor (2008)

The November Man (2014)

The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)

The Young Victoria (2009)

True Confessions (1981)

Two Weeks (2006)

Under the Tuscan Sun (2003)

Why Did I Get Married? (2007)

Available December 4

My Hero Academia: Complete Season 4 (Dubbed) (Funimation)

She Dies Tomorrow (2020)

Available December 5

Black Ops (2020)

God's Own Country (2017)

It Had To Be You (2015)

Mr. Jones (2020)

Waiting For The Barbarians (2020)

Available December 6

How To Fake A War (2019)

The Secret Garden (2020)

Available December 7

Valley Girl (2020)

Available December 8

Nurses: Series Premiere (NBC)

The Fairy Princess and the Unicorn (2020)

Available December 10

Dr. Seuss' The Grinch Musical! (NBC)

Out Stealing Horses (2019)

Available December 11

Rent-A-Pal (2020)

Spy Cat (2020)

Available December 12

Endless (2020)

Available December 15

Dirt Music (2019)

Hitman: Agent 47 (2015)

Available December 16

Amy Winehouse: A Final Goodbye (2016)

Available December 18

The Hero (2017)

Available December 21

NOS4A2: Complete Season 2 (AMC)

Available December 22

You Cannot Kill David Arquette (2020)

Available December 23

Someone Marry Barry (2014)

The Little Hours (2017)

Available December 25

Soldiers of Fortune (2012)

Available December 26

Available December 27

The Masked Singer: Season 5 Premiere (FOX)

American Animals (2018)

Available December 28

Hope Gap (2020)

Our Idiot Brother (2011)

Available December 31

Bayou Caviar (2018)

Supervized (2019)

Last Chance to Watch

Leaving December 8

The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975)

The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Let's Do The Time Warp Again (2016)

December 14

Baby…Secret Of The Lost Legend (1985)

December 16

The Good Shepherd (2006)

December 31

30 Days of Night (2007)

A Beautiful Mind (2001)

A Nanny For Christmas (2010)

A View to a Kill (1985)

About Last Night (1986)

Aeon Flux (2005)

Alien Nation (1988)

Anti-Trust (2001)

Antwone Fisher (2002)

Any Given Sunday (1999)

Back to School (1986)

Barbershop (2002)

Black Dynamite (2009)

Blood Ties (2014)

Broadcast News (1987)

Cliffhanger (1993)

Crimson Tide (1995)

Diamonds Are Forever (1971)

Diary Of A Mad Black Woman (2005)

Dominion: Prequel to the Exorcist (2005)

Dr. No (1962)

Drugstore Cowboy (1989)

Flashback (1990)

For Your Eyes Only (1981)

From Russia with Love (1964)

Goldeneye (1995)

Goldfinger (1964)

Good Hair (2009)

Grizzly Man (2005)

House Of 1000 Corpses (2003)

I Spy (2002)

Ice Age: The Meltdown (2006)

Interview With the Vampire (1994)

Into the Blue (2005)

Joe (2014)

Justin Bieber: Never Say Never (2011)

Kicking & Screaming (2005)

Kiss The Girls (1997)

Knocked Up (2007)

Licence to Kill (1989)

Little Giants (1994)

Live and Let Die (1973)

Lord Of War (2005)

Lost In Space (1998)

Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome (1985)

March of the Penguins (2005)

Moonraker (1979)

Mr. Majestyk (1974)

Mud (2013)

My Bloody Valentine (1981)

Not Another Teen Movie (2001)

Nurse 3D (2014)

Octopussy (1983)

On Her Majesty's Secret Service (1969)

Pacific Heights (1990)

Platoon (1986)

Raging Bull (1980)

Ronin (1998)

Senorita Justice (2004)

Sleeping with the Enemy (1991)

Slow Burn (2007)

Some Kind of Wonderful (1987)

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982)

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984)

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989)

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991)

Star Trek: Insurrection (1998)

Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979)

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber Of Fleet Street (2007)

Thanks for Sharing (2013)

The 6th Day (2000)

The Bourne Identity (2002)

The Bourne Supremacy (2004)

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007)

The Client (1994)

The Color of Money (1986)

The Do-Deca-Pentathlon (2011)

The End of Violence (1997)

The Express (2008)

The Hand that Rocks the Cradle (1992)

The Hulk (2003)

The Kingdom Of Heaven (2005)

The Living Daylights (1987)

The Lord Of The Rings: The Fellowship Of The Ring (2001)

The Lord Of The Rings: The Return Of The King (2003)

The Lord Of The Rings: The Two Towers (2002)

The Man with the Golden Gun (1974)

The Mummy: Tomb of The Dragon Emperor (2008)

The Net (1995)

The Saint (1997)

The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)

The Weather Man (2005)

The World is Not Enough (1999)

The Young Victoria (2009)

This Christmas (2007)

Thunderball (1965)

Tomorrow Never Dies (1997)

Under the Tuscan Sun (2003)

Wanted (2008)

Why Did I Get Married? (2007)

Wild Hogs (2007)

Wild Things (1998)

William Shakespeare's Romeo + Juliet (1996)

Working Girl (1988)

You Only Live Twice (1967)

