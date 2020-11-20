Disney Springs Announces Holiday Shopping Discounts, New Dooney & Bourke Collections Launching Next Week

Gather those reusable shopping bags and get ready to enjoy some great savings at Disney Springs! The Disney Parks Blog has announced the retailers and discounts being offered next week and into early December at the shopping and entertainment district.

What’s Happening:

Holiday celebrations are nearly here and now’s the time to start shopping for those on your gift list!

Thanksgiving is coming up on Thursday and starting on Monday, November 23rd, Disney Springs retailers will be unveiling new collectible items or rolling out limited time deals so guests can save big on the items they love.

Don’t miss out on the magical shopping season at Disney Springs!

New Dooney & Bourke Collections

On Monday, November 23rd, the new Disney Parks Reigning Cats & Dogs Dooney & Bourke totes land at World of Disney!

Sharp eyed fans will spot some familiar animal favorites like: Thomas O’Malley Yzma as a Cat Lucifer Nana Pongo and Perdita Max And many others!



But wait, there’s more! World of Disney will also release the Tangled Dooney & Bourke collection in celebration of the 10th anniversary of Tangled.

Where to Shop:

World of Disney at Disney Springs

Uptown Jewelers at Magic Kingdom Park

Legends of Hollywood at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Discovery Trading Company at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Purses are available while supplies last.

Disney Deals

If new Disney accessories weren’t exciting enough, the shopping district will also feature specially-priced items at several Disney retail stores from November 23rd through December 7th.

As an added bonus, Disney Annual Passholders can stack their discount for even more savings!

Savings include: Disney’s Days of Christmas & World of Disney – Receive 25% off a select holiday tote with any merchandise purchase* Goofy’s Candy Co. – Receive (1) complimentary select consumable with the purchase of (1) select consumable* Marketplace Co-Op – Receive 25% off a Loungefly Unicorn Backpack* Once Upon a Toy – Receive 25% off Classic Disney Princess Dolls* Star Wars Galactic Outpost – Receive 29% off Talking Yoda*

Beginning on November 24, two additional offers join the mix:

DisneyStyle – Receive (1) complimentary Loungefly Pastel Wristlet with the purchase of (1) Loungefly Pastel Backpack* Ever After Jewelry Co. & Accessories – Receive (1) complimentary Loungefly Minnie Bow Wristlet with the purchase of (1) Loungefly Minnie Bow Backpack*

– Receive (1) complimentary Loungefly Pastel Wristlet with the purchase of (1) Loungefly Pastel Backpack*

Other Retailer Deals

Be sure to take advantage of additional shopping promotions and discounts at many retailers as early as November 23rd across Disney Springs: Coach (November 20 & 27): Save 50% off select styles every Friday in November Coca-Cola Store (November 27-29) Save $10 off a purchase of $50 or more and $25 off a purchase of $100 or more Columbia Sportswear (November 23-December 1): Pillows $19.99, Select outerwear starting at 40% off, Pint Glasses $24.99, 30% off, All Ski Goggles, Graphic T-Shirts 2 for $25 Lilly Pulitzer (November 26-28): Celebrate Lilly’s favorite things this holiday season with (1) one complimentary original, printed ornament with each $75 purchase Melissa Shoes (November 26-30): Take 60% off all regular priced items and an extra 60% off all sale items Ron Jon Surf Shop (November 23-29): Get the classic Ron Jon Trusty Badge T-Shirt on sale up to 50% off. (Limited time offer. Available colors and sizes may vary.) Shop for Ireland (November 27-29): Enjoy 25% off all jewelry and up to 70% off select clothing, souvenirs, and gifts Sperry (November 24-30): Enjoy $54.99 doorbuster boots and up to 50% select styles while supplies last UGG (November 27-December 31): Enjoy 30% off select styles while supplies last UNOde50 (November 19-30): Enjoy 50% off select styles Vera Bradley (November 19-December 1): $20 Medium Cosmetic (reg. $40) from the Mickey’s Paisley Celebration Collection with your purchase of $75 or more. Exclusions and limitations may apply. See a store associate for details



Dining Deal

4R Cantina Barbacoa Food Truck (November 27, 2020): enjoy complimentary queso and chips with any entree purchase.

Good to Know:

All offers subject to change. Not to be combined with other offers. While supplies last. See each location for more details.

Discounts taken off at register. Not valid on previous purchases.

Complimentary item is valid on lower priced item. Complimentary item must be returned if the qualifying purchase is returned.

Regular prices apply when purchasing a single item or purchasing in odd-numbered quantities.

No other discounts apply to promotional items. Promotion does not apply to the purchase of tickets, passes, Disney Dollars or Disney Gift Cards.

Disney Springs recommends shopping in the morning and early afternoon as parking may be more available earlier in the day.

Guests visiting on Thanksgiving are encouraged to arrive at least 60 minutes before their dining reservation.