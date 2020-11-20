“The Wrangler’s Code” Tune from “The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse” Now Available on Music Streaming Platforms

Well yee haw! There’s a brand new Disney song featuring Mickey and the gang now streaming on music platforms! “The Wrangler’s Code” from The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse will keep your toes tapping, fingers snapping, and vocal chords humming. Ready? Let’s sing along!

This week, Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse celebrated their 92nd birthdays on November 18th. In honor of the duo’s big day, Disney+ debuted part of their new original animated shorts series The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse .

. That of course would be exciting enough, but no, Disney didn’t stop there! A new song from the series, “The Wrangler’s Code” made its way to music streaming platforms for fans to enjoy over and over again.

Sing along with Mickey, Goofy, and Donald! We found the lyrics on Genius.com

What keeps a man on the straight and narrow road It's the code The code The code The wrangler's code What will insure that justice seems bestowed It's the code The code The code The wrangler's code I got me a mansion that got no truth abode But the code The code The code The wrangler's code But I got the privilege to carry that heavy load Oh the code The code The code The wrangler's code

For fans who want to do more than just listen, there’s also a Disney Music Vevo video

The first two shorts of The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse are now available on Disney+. Two more will drop on November 27th, and even more episodes will be debuting in 2021!

are now available on Disney+. Two more will drop on November 27th, and even more episodes will be debuting in 2021! Check out Alex’s review recap of the shorts