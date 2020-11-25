Woody’s Lunch Box Reopens at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Guests visiting Disney’s Hollywood Studios have one additional food location available to them with the reopening of Woody’s Lunch Box in Toy Story Land. The restaurant resumed operation today and our Florida correspondent, Jeremiah, took a trip to see how things have changed.

A socially distant queue has been set up out front for mobile order pickup and the outdoor seating area has been modified, leaving at least 6-feet of space between each table.

This outdoor stand serves sandwiches and snacks perfect for an outdoor lunch. Here’s a look at the full menu.

A-frames out front include a QR code that walks Guests through the mobile ordering process. The My Disney Experience app will alert them when their order is ready so they can proceed to the counter to pick it up.

The seasonal lunch box tart has always been a fan favorite since Toy Story Land first opened and at the moment, it celebrates your Pixar fandom with a Luxo Jr. ball decorating each pastry.

Cast Members are standing by to clean and sanitize tables after each use.

Woody’s Lunch Box is a fun way to enjoy lunch or a snack in Toy Story Land.

The following quick service locations are also open at Disney’s Hollywood Studios that serve lunch and dinner options:

ABC Commissary

Backlot Express

Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo

PizzeRizzo

Rosie’s All-American Cafe

The Trolly Car Cafe