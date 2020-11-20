Walt Disney World to Open Additional Restaurants at Magic Kingdom and Hollywood Studios

More dining locations will be opening soon at Walt Disney World parks. Over the next few weeks, guests will be able to enjoy more offerings at Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Magic Kingdom.

What’s Happening:

Throughout November and December, Walt Disney World will be opening an additional three restaurants in Disney's Hollywood Studios and Magic Kingdom.

Please note that valid park admission and reservations are required to visit Disney Parks, and are limited to capacity restrictions.

Disney Parks Restaurants Reopening:

Disney’s Hollywood Studios: November 25th – Woody’s Lunch Box

Magic Kingdom: December 13th – The Crystal Palace December 17th – Tomorrowland Terrace



Woody’s Lunch Box

Guests planning to shrink down to the size of a toy in Toy Story Land at Disney’s Hollywood Studios are sure to work up a human-sized appetite exploring Andy’s backyard!

Woody’s Lunch Box will be the perfect place to lasso that hunger with classic American fare, old-fashioned soda floats and other Toy Story-themed specialties.

The Crystal Palace

The Crystal Palace will look a bit different when it reopens its doors as character dining will not be offered during this initial reopening phase.

Along with new individually plated entrees, the restaurant will also offer a family-style dining experience.

New menu items include: Crispy fried chicken with honey pot drizzle Fire-roasted prime rib of beef Fried cauliflower And more

Guests can book reservations for The Crystal Palace starting on beginning December 1st via the Disney World website

Tomorrowland Terrace

The outdoor dining spot will feature a refreshed quick-service menu with seafood favorites including: Lobster rolls Fried shrimp



