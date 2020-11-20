Walt Disney World to Open Additional Restaurants at Magic Kingdom and Hollywood Studios

by | Nov 20, 2020 10:59 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , , ,

More dining locations will be opening soon at Walt Disney World parks. Over the next few weeks, guests will be able to enjoy more offerings at Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Magic Kingdom.

What’s Happening:

  • Throughout November and December, Walt Disney World will be opening an additional three restaurants in Disney's Hollywood Studios and Magic Kingdom.
  • The Disney Parks Blog has announced that guests will be able to enjoy some of their favorite Disney meals at a quick service or table service dining experience.
  • Please note that valid park admission and reservations are required to visit Disney Parks, and are limited to capacity restrictions.

Disney Parks Restaurants Reopening:

  • Disney’s Hollywood Studios:
    • November 25th – Woody’s Lunch Box
  • Magic Kingdom:
    • December 13th – The Crystal Palace
    • December 17th – Tomorrowland Terrace

Woody’s Lunch Box

  • Guests planning to shrink down to the size of a toy in Toy Story Land at Disney’s Hollywood Studios are sure to work up a human-sized appetite exploring Andy’s backyard!
  • Woody’s Lunch Box will be the perfect place to lasso that hunger with classic American fare, old-fashioned soda floats and other Toy Story-themed specialties.

The Crystal Palace

  • The Crystal Palace will look a bit different when it reopens its doors as character dining will not be offered during this initial reopening phase.
  • Along with new individually plated entrees, the restaurant will also offer a family-style dining experience.
  • New menu items include:
    • Crispy fried chicken with honey pot drizzle
    • Fire-roasted prime rib of beef
    • Fried cauliflower
    • And more
  • Guests can book reservations for The Crystal Palace starting on beginning December 1st via the Disney World website.

Tomorrowland Terrace

  • The outdoor dining spot will feature a refreshed quick-service menu with seafood favorites including:
    • Lobster rolls
    • Fried shrimp

More Disney Parks News:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed