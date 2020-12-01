D23 Hosting a Virtual Holiday Party for Gold Members

D23 Gold Members can take part in a special members-only virtual event to celebrate the winter holidays featured in the book Holiday Magic at Disney Parks on Tuesday, December 8th.
What’s Happening:
- D23 Gold and Gold Family members are invited to a D23 Virtual Holiday Party to celebrate the new book, Holiday Magic at Disney Parks.
- This is the second member exclusive event for the book, the first one held earlier this fall for a walk down memory lane of the evolution of Disney’s Halloween festivities and other fall holidays.
- Authors Becky Cline, Charlie Price, and Graham Allan will once again host this special event with rarely seen clips and artwork from the Walt Disney Archives.
- They’ll also dive into how the Disney Parks around the world are transformed to celebrate holiday traditions with Guests.
- D23 Gold and Gold Family members can register now on D23.com and this virtual event will be viewable to them from Tuesday, December 8, at 4 p.m. PT until Friday, December 11, at 11:45 p.m. PT.
- After registering, members will receive an email with instructions on how to view the event when it goes live.
