Ducktales Ending With Third Season: Showrunner Confirms with Letter to Fans

by | Dec 2, 2020 4:58 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

Following reports that Disney’s Ducktales is ending with the third season currently airing on Disney XD, showrunner Matt Youngberg shared a letter on Twitter that confirms for fans that this season is the last.

What’s Happening:

  • When Ducktales fans heard from sources like Entertainment Weekly that the third season will be its last, they took to Twitter and made #RenewDucktales2017 trend on Twitter.
  • In response, showrunner Matt Youngberg confirmed in a Twitter message that the show is wrapping up, but hinting that there might be more to come.
  • The full tweet reads: “There's been a lot of chatter around this today so Frank and I wanted to make sure you heard from us directly. We love you and your passion for the show, and so grateful for our amazing crew. There's a LOT of cool stuff to still look forward to #DuckTales”
  • Disney recently revealed that a new Darkwing Duck series is coming to Disney+ and Ducktales fans are hoping it’s a spin-off of the 2017 series.

Matt Youngberg and Frank Angones’ Letter to Fans:

We’ve always said that you have to go into every season of a show as if it’s your last, leave nothing on the table, and have faith that your team will eventually be able to top it. With that in mind, we crafted Season 3 of Ducktales as one focused on Legacy, on the future of the Duck Family, and what that means, tying into questions and mysteries that were set up way back in the very first episode of our show. So, ultimately, we were prepared for this season to be our last.

Our whole team is so proud to be part of the continuing legacy of these characters. Even more so, we’re proud of the community that this show has given us, from our dear friends on the crew and cast, to all the fans we’ve met both in person and online who share the same love that we have for these incredible characters. We’re sure we’ll have more to say later, but right now we want to thank you for all your kind words and support throughout this whole adventure, and focus on delivering a fittingly epic adventure for Clan McDuck as the series draws to a close. Because at the end of the day, we’re all fans. And we’re all family.

And family truly is the greatest adventure of all.

Huh. That’s weird. Usually there’s some kind of crash before we can finish  th-

OH NO THE GROUND!!!!

Woo-oo,

Matt and Frank

 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Nomadland
The King's Man
Everybody's Talking About Jamie
Raya and the Last Dragon

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
The Empty Man
Mulan
The Personal History of David Copperfield
The New Mutants

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed