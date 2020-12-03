Two Giraffe Calves Made Their Kilimanjaro Safaris Debut Today at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Guests visiting Disney’s Animal Kingdom this month may notice two new savanna residents on Kilimanjaro Safaris with a pair of baby giraffes joining the attraction.

What’s Happening:

Starting today, December 3rd, Guests experiencing Kilimanjaro Safaris may spot these two youngsters having fun with the rest of the herd.

In September, the park welcomed its 35th newborn giraffe

As seen in the National Geographic Disney+ series, Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom , Disney’s giraffes breed as part of the Species Survival Plan (SSP), which is overseen by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums and ensures responsible breeding of threatened and endangered species.

If you're lucky enough to see these two cuties on your next safari, be sure to wish them a "Kwaharini" from all of us who can't make it.