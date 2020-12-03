Hulu Picks Up Limited Series “Candy” From Elisabeth Moss and “The Act” Co-Creators

Deadline has revealed that Hulu has picked up a limited series from Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale) and the team behind The Act called Candy.
What’s Happening:
- Emmy-winning actress Elisabeth Moss is working on a new limited series that has found a home on Hulu.
- The Handmaid’s Tale star is working with writer Robin Veith and co-creator Nick Antosca, who also produced The Act.
- Candy is being developed as a collaboration between Universal Content Productions and 20th Television.
- Set in 1980, the series is based on the true story of a killer named Candy Montgomery (played by Elisabeth Moss), a suburban housewife and mother who killed her friend from church with an ax.
- In addition to starring in the limited series, Elisabeth Moss will executive produce the show alongside Lindsey McManus through their Love & Squalor production company.
- Michael Uppendhal is set to direct the series, who also worked on Fargo and previously directed Elisabeth Moss in Mad Men.
- The fourth season of The Handmaid’s Tale will stream in 2021.