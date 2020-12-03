Hulu Picks Up Limited Series “Candy” From Elisabeth Moss and “The Act” Co-Creators

Deadline has revealed that Hulu has picked up a limited series from Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale) and the team behind The Act called Candy.

What’s Happening:

Emmy-winning actress Elisabeth Moss is working on a new limited series that has found a home on Hulu

The Handmaid’s Tale star is working with writer Robin Veith and co-creator Nick Antosca, who also produced The Act .

star is working with writer Robin Veith and co-creator Nick Antosca, who also produced . Candy is being developed as a collaboration between Universal Content Productions and 20th Television

is being developed as a collaboration between Universal Content Productions and Set in 1980, the series is based on the true story of a killer named Candy Montgomery (played by Elisabeth Moss), a suburban housewife and mother who killed her friend from church with an ax.

In addition to starring in the limited series, Elisabeth Moss will executive produce the show alongside Lindsey McManus through their Love & Squalor production company.

Michael Uppendhal is set to direct the series, who also worked on Fargo and previously directed Elisabeth Moss in Mad Men .

and previously directed Elisabeth Moss in . The fourth season of The Handmaid’s Tale will stream in 2021.