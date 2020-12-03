“What’s Up, Disney+” Explores National Geographic Content like “Free Solo” and “Critter Fixers: Country Vets” in New Episode

It’s Thursday, which means another episode of What’s Up, Disney+ is here! This week, they’re focusing on some of the cool National Geographic content on the streaming service.
What’s Happening:
- The seventh episode of What’s Up, Disney+ explores the exciting National Geographic content on Disney+.
- Hosts Jenny Lorenzo and Andre Meadows chat with Dr. Ferguson and Dr. Hodges from the series Critter Fixers: Country Vets and quiz them on species of Disney Characters.
- As the first episode of December, they also give a quick rundown of new content coming to Disney+ this month. Click here to see everything coming in December.
- A new clip from Soul that was released earlier this week is included in the middle of the video, which we debuted earlier this week along with a new interview with the Pixar animators.
- From the Oscar-winning documentary Free Solo, climbers Alex Honnold and Jimmy Chin review some of Disney’s most iconic movie climbing scenes from movies like Tangled, Frozen and The Emperor’s New Groove.