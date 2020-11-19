Everything Coming to Disney+ in December 2020

Disney just announced everything that’s coming to Disney+ in December, including new original movies like Godmothered and the premiere of Pixar’s Soul. The library also grows bigger with new additions, including 20th Century Studios’ Big and the animated musical Anastasia. Here’s everything coming to Disney+ this December.

New Exclusives

Movies

Godmothered – Coming December 4th

“Set at Christmas time, Godmothered is a comedy about Eleanor, a young, inexperienced fairy godmother-in-

training (Jillian Bell), who upon hearing that her chosen profession is facing extinction, decides to show the world that people still need fairy godmothers. Finding a mislaid letter from a 10-year-old girl in distress, Eleanor tracks her down and discovers that the girl, Mackenzie, is now a 40-year-old single mom (Isla Fisher) working at a news station in Boston. Having lost her husband several years earlier, Mackenzie has all but given up on the idea of “happily ever after,” but Eleanor is bound and determined to give Mackenzie a happiness makeover, whether she likes it or not.”

Safety – Coming December 11th

“Safety is a drama inspired by the empowering story of former Clemson University football safety Ray McElrathbey (Jay Reeves), a young man facing a series of challenging circumstances, whose dedication and persistence help him to triumph over repeated adversities. Aided by his teammates and the Clemson community, he succeeds on the field while simultaneously raising and caring for his 11-year-old brother Fahmarr (Thaddeus J. Mixson).”

High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special – Coming December 11th

“In this all-new holiday music special, the cast of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series delivers an abundance of feel-good holiday cheer. They perform their favorite Christmas, Hanukkah and New Year's songs and share anecdotes from their memorable holidays, best – and most embarrassing! – presents, favorite holiday traditions, family Christmas photos, and poignant New Year's resolutions. High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special will also feature a sneak peek of the very first performance in the highly anticipated second season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.”

Arendelle Castle Yule Log – Coming December 18th

“For your holiday celebrations, set the wintry mood with Anna and Elsa’s Arendelle Castle yule log. The castle is newly decorated this year with elements harkening back to Anna, Elsa, Olaf, Kristoff and Sven’s recent journey to the Enchanted Forest. Happy Holidays from Arendelle!”

Dory's Reef Cam – Coming December 18th

“Dive into the waters below and watch the aquatic wildlife from the world of Nemo and Dory.”

Soul – Coming December 25th

“What is it that makes you…YOU? Pixar Animation Studios’ all-new feature film Soul introduces Joe Gardner (voice of Jamie Foxx) – a middle-school band teacher who gets the chance of a lifetime to play at the best jazz club in town. But one small misstep takes him from the streets of New York City to The Great Before – a fantastical place where new souls get their personalities, quirks and interests before they go to Earth. Determined to return to his life, Joe teams up with a precocious soul, 22 (voice of Tina Fey), who has never understood the appeal of the human experience. As Joe desperately tries to show 22 what’s great about living, he may just discover the answers to some of life’s most important questions.”

Pixar Sparkshorts: Burrow – Coming December 25th

“A young rabbit embarks on a journey to dig the burrow of her dreams, despite not having a clue what she’s doing. Rather than reveal to her neighbors her imperfections, she digs herself deeper and deeper into trouble. After hitting (bed)rock bottom, she learns there is no shame in asking for help.”

Extras

Beyond the Clouds: Where It All Began – New Episodes Premier Fridays Starting December 4th

“Beyond the Clouds takes an exclusive look inside the production and inspiration behind the Disney+ original movie. The short form docuseries can be found under extras for Clouds. A total of nine episodes will premiere weekly with the final episode streaming on January 29th.”

TV Shows

The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse December 4th – “Keep On Rollin’” and “The Big Good Wolf” December 11th – “The Brave Little Squire” and “An Ordinary Date” December 18th – “Supermarket Scramble” and “Just the Four of Us” (Winter Finale)

The Mandalorian December 4th – “Chapter 14” December 11th – “Chapter 15” December 18th – “Chapter 16” (Season Finale)

On Pointe December 18th – All 6 Episodes



New Library Additions

December 4th

Movies

TV Shows/Specials

Big Sharks Rule

Man vs. Shark

December 11th

Movies

TV Shows/Specials

Disney Channel’s Epic Holiday Showdown

Disney Holiday Magic Quest

Gender Revolution: A Journey with Katie Couric

December 18th

Movies

Eddie the Eagle

Into the Woods

TV Shows/Specials

Buried Truth of the Maya

Cosmos: Possible Worlds (s1)

Disney Channel Holiday House Party

Disney Parks Sunrise Series (s1)

Disney Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure

Miraculous World: New York, United Heroez

December 25th

Movies

