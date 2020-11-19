Everything Coming to Disney+ in December 2020

by | Nov 19, 2020 12:40 PM Pacific Time

Tags:

Disney just announced everything that’s coming to Disney+ in December, including new original movies like Godmothered and the premiere of Pixar’s Soul. The library also grows bigger with new additions, including 20th Century Studios’ Big and the animated musical Anastasia. Here’s everything coming to Disney+ this December.

New Exclusives

Movies

Godmothered – Coming December 4th

“Set at Christmas time, Godmothered is a comedy about Eleanor, a young, inexperienced fairy godmother-in-

training (Jillian Bell), who upon hearing that her chosen profession is facing extinction, decides to show the world that people still need fairy godmothers. Finding a mislaid letter from a 10-year-old girl in distress, Eleanor tracks her down and discovers that the girl, Mackenzie, is now a 40-year-old single mom (Isla Fisher) working at a news station in Boston. Having lost her husband several years earlier, Mackenzie has all but given up on the idea of “happily ever after,” but Eleanor is bound and determined to give Mackenzie a happiness makeover, whether she likes it or not.”

Safety – Coming December 11th

Safety is a drama inspired by the empowering story of former Clemson University football safety Ray McElrathbey (Jay Reeves), a young man facing a series of challenging circumstances, whose dedication and persistence help him to triumph over repeated adversities. Aided by his teammates and the Clemson community, he succeeds on the field while simultaneously raising and caring for his 11-year-old brother Fahmarr (Thaddeus J. Mixson).”

High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special – Coming December 11th

“In this all-new holiday music special, the cast of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series delivers an abundance of feel-good holiday cheer. They perform their favorite Christmas, Hanukkah and New Year's songs and share anecdotes from their memorable holidays, best – and most embarrassing! – presents, favorite holiday traditions, family Christmas photos, and poignant New Year's resolutions. High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special will also feature a sneak peek of the very first performance in the highly anticipated second season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

Arendelle Castle Yule Log – Coming December 18th

“For your holiday celebrations, set the wintry mood with Anna and Elsa’s Arendelle Castle yule log. The castle is newly decorated this year with elements harkening back to Anna, Elsa, Olaf, Kristoff and Sven’s recent journey to the Enchanted Forest. Happy Holidays from Arendelle!”

Dory's Reef Cam – Coming December 18th

“Dive into the waters below and watch the aquatic wildlife from the world of Nemo and Dory.”

Soul – Coming December 25th

“What is it that makes you…YOU? Pixar Animation Studios’ all-new feature film Soul introduces Joe Gardner (voice of Jamie Foxx) – a middle-school band teacher who gets the chance of a lifetime to play at the best jazz club in town. But one small misstep takes him from the streets of New York City to The Great Before – a fantastical place where new souls get their personalities, quirks and interests before they go to Earth. Determined to return to his life, Joe teams up with a precocious soul, 22 (voice of Tina Fey), who has never understood the appeal of the human experience. As Joe desperately tries to show 22 what’s great about living, he may just discover the answers to some of life’s most important questions.”

Pixar Sparkshorts: Burrow – Coming December 25th

“A young rabbit embarks on a journey to dig the burrow of her dreams, despite not having a clue what she’s doing. Rather than reveal to her neighbors her imperfections, she digs herself deeper and deeper into trouble. After hitting (bed)rock bottom, she learns there is no shame in asking for help.”

Extras

Beyond the Clouds: Where It All Began – New Episodes Premier Fridays Starting December 4th

Beyond the Clouds takes an exclusive look inside the production and inspiration behind the Disney+ original movie. The short form docuseries can be found under extras for Clouds. A total of nine episodes will premiere weekly with the final episode streaming on January 29th.”

TV Shows

  • The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse
    • December 4th – “Keep On Rollin’” and “The Big Good Wolf”
    • December 11th – “The Brave Little Squire” and “An Ordinary Date”
    • December 18th – “Supermarket Scramble” and “Just the Four of Us” (Winter Finale)
  • The Mandalorian (Season 2)
    • December 4th – “Chapter 14”
    • December 11th – “Chapter 15”
    • December 18th – “Chapter 16” (Season Finale)
  • On Pointe
    • December 18th – All 6 Episodes

New Library Additions

December 4th

Movies

TV Shows/Specials

  • Big Sharks Rule
  • Man vs. Shark

December 11th

Movies

TV Shows/Specials

  • Disney Channel’s Epic Holiday Showdown
  • Disney Holiday Magic Quest
  • Gender Revolution: A Journey with Katie Couric

December 18th

Movies

TV Shows/Specials

  • Buried Truth of the Maya
  • Cosmos: Possible Worlds (s1)
  • Disney Channel Holiday House Party
  • Disney Parks Sunrise Series (s1)
  • Disney Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure (s3)
  • Miraculous World: New York, United Heroez

December 25th

Movies

Weekly Watch Guide

Want to stay up to date with everything on Disney+ each week? Our Weekly Watch Guide publishes every Friday when new exclusives launch and includes every addition that week in addition to library highlights that point out milestone anniversaries or themed content around holidays and special events. Click here to check it out.

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed