New Holiday Popcorn Buckets and Sippers Arrive at Buena Vista Street

by | Dec 4, 2020 4:30 PM Pacific Time

Just because the theme parks of the Disneyland Resort are closed doesn’t mean you can’t still get popcorn and drinks in adorable sippers. Those lucky enough to make it to Buena Vista Street at Downtown Disney this holiday season will find several fun ways to celebrate the holidays in style, including some Annual Passholder exclusives! All of these items are available for mobile order through the Disneyland app.

We’ll start by looking at this new popcorn bucket that looks like a mid-century ceramic tree with holiday lights on it (Yes, it actually lights up).

These are available to all Guests for $22.00, but you can upgrade from popcorn to cotton candy for an additional dollar.

Returning favorites are the Jingle Bell sipper and Mickey Peppermint Candy Bottle Topper. These are one of the few items that Guests can find elsewhere, including being able to have them shipped home from Disney’s El Capitan Theatre.

The first of two Annual Passholder exclusives is this Mickey Mouse Snow Globe Sipper for $19 with your choice of Coca-Cola fountain drink. Unlike the other items, which are sold at popcorn carts, you’ll have to visit Award-Wieners to get it.

Last, but certainly not least, a glow-in-the-dark Jack Skellington popcorn bucket makes a powerful statement at night for $20.

If you’re heading to Buena Vista Street, be sure to use the Disneyland app if you want to mobile order any of these fun novelty goodies.

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
 
 
