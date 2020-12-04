El Capitan Theatre Expands Marquee Messages Program with Winter and Holiday Scenes

by | Dec 4, 2020 2:00 PM Pacific Time

Tags:

As the winter season approaches, El Capitan Theatre is expanding their Marquee Messages program with new digital images perfect for the holidays.

What’s Happening:

  • This winter, El Capitan Theatre is bringing holiday magic to guests with their Marquee Messages program that now features new scenes for different winter celebrations.
  • Beyond the Marquee Messages, the Theatre is continuing their Concession to Go program so fans can enjoy movie theatre treats and souvenirs home.
  • Finally, as previously mentioned, the theatre has partnered with Disney Movie Insiders to present another edition of El Cap Throwback Movie Trivia on December 8th.

Marquee Messages Program

  • The ongoing Marquee Messages program at El Capitan Theatre allows guests to purchase screen time on the iconic El Capitan Theatre marquee on Hollywood Blvd.
  • Guest have shared birthday greetings, congratulations, baby announcements and even marriage proposals!  
  • New this holiday season are themes for:
    • Winter Cheer
    • Hanukkah
    • Christmas
    • Kwanzaa
  • Packages range from $25 to $200. Elements vary based on package purchased.
  • Guests purchasing the El Capitan or Hollywood packages have the option to add animated graphic elements (additional $50 charge). Premium holiday rates (additional $100) apply for placement on:
    • December 10th
    • December 24th
    • December 25th
    • December 26th
    • December 31st
    • January 1st
  • Guests can place their orders online and a Cast Member will call them back within 24 business hours to confirm the order and take payment.
  •  For more information on offerings, please visit El Capitan Theatre website.

El Capitan Package – $200

  • Your message appears in rotation with theatre content for 8 hours (appearing at least once per hour)
  • Static hold on the marquee at a mutually agreed upon time
  • Digital photograph of your Marquee Message

Hollywood Package – $100

  • Your message appears in rotation with theatre content for 4 hours (appearing at least once per hour)
  • Digital photograph of your Marquee Message

Digital Package – $25

  • Digital photograph of your Marquee Message

Concessions to Go

 

El Cap Throwback Movie Trivia

  • El Cap Throwback Movie Trivia Merry & Bright Delights Edition is in partnership with Disney Movie Insiders.
  • You bring your team; we’ll bring the trivia and some signature El Capitan movie magic!
  • Players must register in advance to participate. Registration fee is $10 per log-in.
  • Registration is tracked by email address and each email address may only be used once.
  • Sales will close at 3pm on December 8th.

More Trivia

  • El Capitan Theatre also offers private trivia events for guests looking to have a fun virtual party with friends, family or employees.
  • Contact 818-845-3110 for more information about booking a private event.
 
 
