El Capitan Theatre Expands Marquee Messages Program with Winter and Holiday Scenes

As the winter season approaches, El Capitan Theatre is expanding their Marquee Messages program with new digital images perfect for the holidays.
What’s Happening:
- This winter, El Capitan Theatre is bringing holiday magic to guests with their Marquee Messages program that now features new scenes for different winter celebrations.
- Beyond the Marquee Messages, the Theatre is continuing their Concession to Go program so fans can enjoy movie theatre treats and souvenirs home.
- Finally, as previously mentioned, the theatre has partnered with Disney Movie Insiders to present another edition of El Cap Throwback Movie Trivia on December 8th.
Marquee Messages Program
- The ongoing Marquee Messages program at El Capitan Theatre allows guests to purchase screen time on the iconic El Capitan Theatre marquee on Hollywood Blvd.
- Guest have shared birthday greetings, congratulations, baby announcements and even marriage proposals!
- New this holiday season are themes for:
- Winter Cheer
- Hanukkah
- Christmas
- Kwanzaa
- Packages range from $25 to $200. Elements vary based on package purchased.
- Guests purchasing the El Capitan or Hollywood packages have the option to add animated graphic elements (additional $50 charge). Premium holiday rates (additional $100) apply for placement on:
- December 10th
- December 24th
- December 25th
- December 26th
- December 31st
- January 1st
- Guests can place their orders online and a Cast Member will call them back within 24 business hours to confirm the order and take payment.
- For more information on offerings, please visit El Capitan Theatre website.
El Capitan Package – $200
- Your message appears in rotation with theatre content for 8 hours (appearing at least once per hour)
- Static hold on the marquee at a mutually agreed upon time
- Digital photograph of your Marquee Message
Hollywood Package – $100
- Your message appears in rotation with theatre content for 4 hours (appearing at least once per hour)
- Digital photograph of your Marquee Message
Digital Package – $25
- Digital photograph of your Marquee Message
Concessions to Go
- Guests can order Disney themed items online and have them shipped right to their door! The festive items include:
- Drink sippers
- Popcorn containers
- Activity packs
- And more!
- Visit ElCapitanTheatre.com for more information on current offers.
El Cap Throwback Movie Trivia
- El Cap Throwback Movie Trivia Merry & Bright Delights Edition is in partnership with Disney Movie Insiders.
- You bring your team; we’ll bring the trivia and some signature El Capitan movie magic!
- Players must register in advance to participate. Registration fee is $10 per log-in.
- Registration is tracked by email address and each email address may only be used once.
- Sales will close at 3pm on December 8th.
More Trivia
- El Capitan Theatre also offers private trivia events for guests looking to have a fun virtual party with friends, family or employees.
- Contact 818-845-3110 for more information about booking a private event.