Inside the Reopened Off the Page Shop at the Disneyland Resort

by | Dec 4, 2020 4:01 PM Pacific Time

Off the Page reopened this week on Buena Vista Street, an extension of Downtown Disney. Disney fans were excited for the chance to purchase Disney art and collectables again.

Due to demand, the store opened with a virtual queue. You put your name in and they text you when it’s your time to get in line, giving you a 1-hour window to get back by.

The length of the return queue stretched down Hollywood Boulevard, expanding the footprint of the Buena Vista Street extension slightly.

While waiting, we couldn’t help but notice that the outdoor shop that was in front of the tip board had moved.

You’ll now find it across the courtyard on the side of Carthay Circle Lounge.

The inside still looks very much as it always has, but some recently released items have joined the collection, like the pop replica journals from Disney classics.

The store also offers a small selection of Christmas decor including ornaments and Chip n’ Dale nutcrackers.

One of the galleries is full of Thomas Kinkaid pieces, with a Pandora jewelry display next to it.

High quality figurines decorate this corner of the store, ready to come home with diehard fans.

More pop-art style pieces line this wall, including the Orange Bird from Walt Disney World.

The back of the store with its sliding panels is where you’ll find some of the most premium Disney Fine Art.

The checkout counter has been updated with plexiglass barriers, as is now common practice at Downtown Disney.

Reminders are present throughout the store to keep apart from other shoppers, but as you can see above, Disney keeps the occupancy very low. Off the Page also has a penny press machine inside.

We hope you enjoyed this look inside the recently reopened Off the Page, the top destination at the Disneyland Resort for art and collectables. If this is a must-see on your next visit, be sure to go early and put your name on the virtual queue.

