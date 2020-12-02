Off the Page Reopens December 3rd in Buena Vista Street at the Disneyland Resort

Off the Page, an Art of Disney-style store in Disney California Adventure, will reopen on December 3rd to Guests visiting the Buena Vista Street expansion of Downtown Disney.
What’s Happening:
- The Disneyland Resort is reopening Off the Page, a gift shop in Disney California Adventure that sells Disney artwork, animated cels, limited-edition art prints, figurines, pins, and more.
- The shop will be open daily from 12:00 pm to 8:00 pm.
- Earlier this year, the Wonderground Gallery was transformed into the Star Wars Trading Post, losing Downtown Disney’s only art store for a period of time.
- A Wonderground Gallery vinyl figure release event was hosted in the former ESPN Zone gift shop as a result of losing their home.
- Earlier this week, Disney converted the tip board inside Disney California Adventure into an outdoor shop selling holiday apparel.
- Off the Page provides a unique shopping experience that isn’t replicated elsewhere in Downtown Disney.