Photos – Avengers Campus Merchandise Now Available in Downtown Disney

‘Tis the season to be… shopping, and the Downtown Disney district at Disneyland Resort has all kinds of great new merchandise for you to find that perfect gift. That includes the brand new line of merchandise dedicated Avengers Campus and some of your favorite superheroes.
- Avengers Campus merchandise can be found in both World of Disney and the Disneyland Backlot Premiere Shop.
- The collection of merchandise includes:
Spider-Bot
- The Spider-Bot puts Marvel fans in control of the action, allowing them to battle opponents with programmed combat and defensive abilities.
- The Spider-Bot retails for $80.
- Check out Mike’s video review of this new product.
Spider-Man and W.E.B. Apparel for Adults and Children
W.E.B. Patch
- In the Disneyland Backlot Premiere Shop, guests will find much of the same merchandise available for purchase.
- Here though, guests will also be able to find a selection of Marvel face masks, featuring characters like Spider-Man, Captain America, Groot and more.
- These masks can also be found on shopDisney now.
- Check out Mike’s full walk around Downtown Disney from earlier today to see just where you can find this Avengers Campus merchandise: