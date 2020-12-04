Photos – Avengers Campus Merchandise Now Available in Downtown Disney

‘Tis the season to be… shopping, and the Downtown Disney district at Disneyland Resort has all kinds of great new merchandise for you to find that perfect gift. That includes the brand new line of merchandise dedicated Avengers Campus and some of your favorite superheroes.

Avengers Campus merchandise can be found in both World of Disney and the Disneyland Backlot Premiere Shop.

The collection of merchandise includes:

Spider-Bot

The Spider-Bot puts Marvel

The Spider-Bot retails for $80.

Check out Mike’s video review of this new product

Spider-Man and W.E.B. Apparel for Adults and Children

W.E.B. Patch

In the Disneyland Backlot Premiere Shop, guests will find much of the same merchandise available for purchase.

Here though, guests will also be able to find a selection of Marvel face masks, featuring characters like Spider-Man, Captain America, Groot and more.