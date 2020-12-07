“Home Alone” Gingerbread House Created for Film’s 30th Anniversary

A gingerbread house based on the McCallister home in Home Alone has been created in honor of the movie’s 30th anniversary by culinary artist Michelle Wibowo.

What’s Happening:

house. It will be displayed at the Oak Centre for Children and Young People at The Royal Marsden Hospital in Surrey in South East England.

What They’re Saying:

Cake Designer Michelle Wibowo on taking the request: “I jumped at the chance because it is one of my favorite Christmas movies — it doesn’t really feel like Christmas in our house until we have seen it at least twice. I had so much fun making it look festive and I loved making those cheeky characters Kevin and burglars Harry and Marv.”