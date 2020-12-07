“Home Alone” Gingerbread House Created for Film’s 30th Anniversary

A gingerbread house based on the McCallister home in Home Alone has been created in honor of the movie’s 30th anniversary by culinary artist Michelle Wibowo.
What’s Happening:
- As Variety reports, Disney commissioned cake designer Michelle Wibowo to create a 1.7-meter gingerbread version of the Home Alone house.
- It will be displayed at the Oak Centre for Children and Young People at The Royal Marsden Hospital in Surrey in South East England.
- The first three Home Alone films are available to stream right now on Disney+.
- And if you need more Home Alone in your life, a 30th-anniversary merchandise collection was released earlier this year.
What They’re Saying:
- Cake Designer Michelle Wibowo on taking the request: “I jumped at the chance because it is one of my favorite Christmas movies — it doesn’t really feel like Christmas in our house until we have seen it at least twice. I had so much fun making it look festive and I loved making those cheeky characters Kevin and burglars Harry and Marv.”