Knott’s Berry Farm Closing “Taste of Merry Farm” Due to California Stay-At-Home Orders

New Stay-At-Home orders are being imposed in California, meaning operations at hotels. restaurants, stores, and more throughout the state are having to once again re-evaluate their operations. Knott’s Berry Farm is no exception, as they have announced via their Twitter account they will now be closing their Taste of Merry Farm event from December 11th – December 26th.

What’s Happening:

A tweet from the official Knott’s Berry Farm account has announced the disappointing news that due to state-enforced stay-at-home orders, the Taste of Merry Farm

Due to new stay-at-home requirements issued by the state of California, we are disappointed to report that Knott’s Taste of Merry Farm will be closing beginning 12/11 through 12/26. pic.twitter.com/DMsER5MSFd — Knott's Berry Farm (@knotts) December 7, 2020