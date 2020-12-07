Knott’s Berry Farm Closing “Taste of Merry Farm” Due to California Stay-At-Home Orders

New Stay-At-Home orders are being imposed in California, meaning operations at hotels. restaurants, stores, and more throughout the state are having to once again re-evaluate their operations. Knott’s Berry Farm is no exception, as they have announced via their Twitter account they will now be closing their Taste of Merry Farm event from December 11th – December 26th.
What’s Happening:
- A tweet from the official Knott’s Berry Farm account has announced the disappointing news that due to state-enforced stay-at-home orders, the Taste of Merry Farm events scheduled to take place on various dates from December 11th through December 26th will be cancelled as the venue will be closed.
Due to new stay-at-home requirements issued by the state of California, we are disappointed to report that Knott’s Taste of Merry Farm will be closing beginning 12/11 through 12/26. pic.twitter.com/DMsER5MSFd
— Knott's Berry Farm (@knotts) December 7, 2020
- Subsequent tweets and comments have given us more information, specifically that If you purchased a tasting card for a date affected by the closure, Knott’s will be automatically refunding your order in the same form of payment you used for the purchase.
- Knott’s expects all refunds to be processed by Dec. 12 and to post to your account 5-7 business days following that.
- Select locations for shopping and dining (takeout only) within the California Marketplace just outside of the park will remain open at this time.
- For those guests who have a Knott's Berry Farm Hotel reservation during the closure dates, Knott’s is asking you to please call 866-752-2444 for assistance.
- Interested guests have asked via comment to the tweet if tickets for events after December 26th will still be okay to use, with Knott’s replying that “Yes, tasting cards for Dec. 27-Jan. 3 remain valid.”
- Earlier this month, our own Mike C. was on scene for a Live Park Walk and Talk of the Taste of Merry Farm event at Knott’s Berry Farm and you can check that out below!