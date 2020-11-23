Photos/Video: Knott’s Taste of Merry Farm Brings Christmas Cheer to Knott’s Berry Farm 2020

We made it through the strangest Halloween season in recent memory, and now it’s time for Christmas in Southern California. But nobody has made the best of a terrible situation this year as well as Orange County theme park Knott’s Berry Farm, whose Knott’s Taste of Merry Farm seasonal offering began this past weekend with a dazzling mix of yuletide decorations, tasty holiday treats, and instantly unforgettable interactive character moments.

Laughing Place was invited to check out Knott’s Taste of Merry Farm on Saturday, and in the video below I live-streamed my experience as I strolled around the park taking in the sights and sounds of this innovative and memorable Christmastime event.

Watch Live from Knott's Taste of Merry Farm:

The first thing you’re sure to notice during your visit to Knott’s Taste of Merry Farm is the decorations, which are incredibly attractive and spread out all over Knott’s Berry Farm. From Ghost Town to the Boardwalk to Fiesta Village, there’s always something cheerful to look at as you enjoy your stay in the famous theme park.

1 of 15

Many would say the main attraction of this event is the wide array of Christmas and winter-themed foods and beverages available at a number of concession kiosks around the Buena Park location. Adult admission to Knott’s Taste of Merry Farm comes with a tasting card that includes five (5) items of your choice from the extensive menu. We tried the “Ode to Santa” candy cane cookies with milk and eggnog, Turkey Dinner Tater Tots with stuffing, gravy, and cranberry sauce, the amazing-looking Blitzen’s Christmas Tree Bundt Cake, Beef Empanadas, Prancer’s Pesto Chicken Pizza, and several different beverages.

1 of 10

But my favorite part of Saturday’s experience was by far the many extraordinary character interactions I had around Knott’s Berry Farm, beginning with stilt walkers in Calico Town Square, and continuing with Snoopy and other members of the Peanuts gang near the Charles M. Schulz Theatre. Extra special attention should be paid to the Christmas tree dealer underneath the HangTime roller coaster, the incredibly entertaining KNOT Radio DJ booth in the Boardwalk area, and especially the characters from Charles Dickens’s A Christmas Carol— specifically Ebenezer Scrooge, Bob Cratchit, and the Ghosts of Christmas Past and Present, all of whom hang around Ghost Town to welcome visitors. And if you stop by Calico’s graveyard after dark, you may catch a peek at Jacob Marley and the Ghost of Christmases Yet to Come as they torment poor Mr. Scrooge on Christmas Eve.

1 of 13

Another heavily decorated area of Knott’s during Taste of Merry Farm is Camp Snoopy, where the attraction-riding “Kevin” skeletons from Taste of Fall-O-Ween have transformed into bearded elves named “Kelfin.” There’s also a lot of toy soldiers, gingerbread families, colorful candy-themed decor, and even a Snoopy meet-and-greet spot for socially distanced photo ops with everyone’s favorite beagle.

1 of 25

Speaking of photo ops, we also spotted these three “ugly” Christmas sweater cutouts around the park, ready for Merry Farm guests to strike a holiday pose.

1 of 3

One unique exhibit is the Knott’s Merry Farm art show, where attendees can view (and pick up their own personal prints) artwork inspired by Knott’s Berry Farm’s Christmas celebrations over the years.

1 of 5

And you can’t leave a Knott’s event without picking up some merchandise to remember your trip. We found Knott’s Merry Farm hats, hoodies, tote bags, light-up lanterns, affordable t-shirt and pin combos, Peanuts memorabilia, and more apparel designs available in gift shops throughout the park.

1 of 16

There are even four different Knott’s Merry Farm face masks for those who want to look both merry and fashionable during these troubled times.

1 of 4

During our visit we also had to pick up these limited-edition items celebrating the 60th anniversary of the beloved Calico Mine Ride– there’s a collector coin, a guide, a certificate, and a pin featuring this groundbreaking dark-ride attraction.

1 of 5

And speaking of attractions, the upcoming Knott’s Bear-y Tales revamp looks ready to launch as soon as Knott’s Berry Farm is permitted to resume its regular operations. Guests can now walk around the area outside the queue and entrances, and things sure are looking spiffy. They even decorated the ride’s show buildings for the holidays, too!

1 of 4

Lastly nightfall turns Knott’s Berry Farm into a winter wonderland with sparkling lights illuminating the entire park. It’s another terrific reason to revisit Camp Snoopy, Ghost Town, and the other areas after dark.

1 of 11

We had a wonderful day enjoying Knott’s Taste of Merry Farm, and while we’re certainly looking forward to things getting back to normal here in Southern California, it’s nice to see local theme parks doing their absolute best to entertain guests (while keeping within state safety guidelines, of course) in the meantime.

For more information on Knott’s Taste of Merry Farm and to purchase advance tickets to its remaining dates, be sure to visit the official Knott’s Berry Farm website.