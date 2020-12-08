Knott’s Berry Farm to Open Knott’s Christmas Crafts Village on Select Dates For Holiday Shopping

Knott’s Berry Farm, having to close the Taste of Merry Farm event due to new Stay-at-Home orders issued by the State of California on select dates, has revealed they will open up Knott’s Christmas Crafts Village on select dates allowing shopping among dozens of local artisans throughout Knott’s Ghost Town.

