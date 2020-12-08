Knott’s Berry Farm to Open Knott’s Christmas Crafts Village on Select Dates For Holiday Shopping

by | Dec 8, 2020 6:26 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

Knott’s Berry Farm, having to close the Taste of Merry Farm event due to new Stay-at-Home orders issued by the State of California on select dates, has revealed they will open up Knott’s Christmas Crafts Village on select dates allowing shopping among dozens of local artisans throughout Knott’s Ghost Town.

What’s Happening:

  • Knott’s Berry Farm has recently announced that their event, Taste of Merry Farm, has been closed due to new stay-at-home orders issued by the State of California.
  • However, Knott’s has also revealed that the dozens of artisans throughout Ghost Town will be available as part of Knott’s Christmas Crafts Village.
  • The Knott’s Christmas Crafts Village is open on the weekend days of 12/12 and 12/13 and 12/19 and 12/20 for your holiday shopping needs, with dozens of local artisans selling unique and personalized gifts throughout Knott’s Ghost Town. Along with access to the Christmas crafters, visitors can shop at over ten Ghost Town retail stores. Entrance to the area is free but capacity will be limited.
  • Guests will not be permitted to open or consume any food or beverage items on the property, and food and beverage items must be taken to-go, for consumption off property only.
  • Knott’s Christmas Crafts Village will be open:
    • Saturday, December 12, 2020 | 11am – 8pm
    • Sunday, December 13, 2020 | 11am – 8pm
    • Saturday, December 19, 2020 | 11am – 8pm
    • Sunday, December 20, 2020 | 11am – 8pm
  • Knott’s Christmas Crafts Village will offer the following local artisans:
    • Chainsaw Carving – Watch in amazement as professional Chainsaw Carvers create unique and stunning wood pieces. A variety of product sizes are available for you to take home!
    • Freedman Glass – Professional Glass artist Myles Freedman creates hand-blown glass masterpieces. Freedman's art glass is aesthetic beauty immersed in 3-dimensional work.
    • A Cute Little Shop – Hand-painted and crafted gifts and decor. Free personalization available.
    • Beaded Jewelry – Be sure to check out this collection of beaded jewelry and accessories.
    • Build a Beanie – A truly unique experience. These experts in headwear will assist in creating a product just for you. Add flair and scents to create a custom product.
    • Carlos Martinez Jr – Local SoCal artist specializing in pop culture mashups.
    • Celtic Rings – Hand-crafted, custom-designed Celtic rings.
    • The Crafty Soaps – Handmade and handcrafted natural soaps, body butter, scrubs, beard oils, and loofah soaps.
    • Creative Sea Creations – Beautiful and creative jewelry, Holiday decor including wreaths and ornaments.
    • Collective Scents – Artisanal studio that specializes in plant-based natural gifts made in small batches using the finest ingredients.
    • Flores Honey – Southern California local beekeeper providing honey and bee products.
    • Gladis Alejandre-Art – Beautifully curated collection of wearable art. You'll find delicately crafted jackets, t-shirts, artwork, accessories, and jewelry that celebrate Hispanic heritage and culture.
    • Headbands & Bows – A perfect way to add a special touch to your wardrobe. The very best in unique or custom, handmade products!
    • Hecho A Mano – Handcrafted apparel, clothes, bibs, aprons.
    • Leafy Love – Specializing in handcrafting loose leaf tea blends. Each tea blend is designed to provide different benefits while nourishing the body with antioxidants.
    • Miss Doolittle's – Home of all kinds of tutus, hair bows, cute crochet, and knitted hats, wooden garden decor, and princess goodies of all kinds!
    • Pattrashome Yarn Animals & Crafts – Products are uniquely designed and handmade with quality.
    • Puro Nuez – Light and crunchy to chewy and substantial, you're sure to find a nut that will make your mouth water.
    • The Purple Monkey – One-of-a-kind bejeweled and decorated unique art, gifts, and home decor. Hand tie-dyed adult and children's apparel, including dresses and t-shirts.
    • Rhitrie Crystals – Purveyors of unique and exquisite gems, crystals, and jewelry.
    • WDRingstamp – Personalized stamping on a stainless steel ring.
    • Whimsical Charm – Luxe gifts for your posh tot. Specialists in luxurious embroidered baby blankets, robes, and swaddles.
 
 
