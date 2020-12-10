Several New Series Coming to ESPN+ in 2021 Including Expansion of “Peyton’s Places”

During today’s Disney Investor Day, ESPN made several announcements regarding exciting new projects coming to ESPN+.
- First, we learned ESPN has reached a 10-year deal with the SEC for football and basketball coverage.
- We also learned bout a new daily morning talk show that will recap the previous night’s sporting events and feature news, highlights and trending topics. The new series will begin in January.
- ESPN PR on Twitter referred to this new series as a reimagined SportsNation.
Say hello to the reimagined @SportsNation https://t.co/MmB3GNwLNQ
— ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) December 10, 2020
- Next, we learned about a brand new studio show featuring Stephen A. Smith. This new series will also begin in January.
- ESPN+’s hit series Peyton’s Places was also announced to return for a third season coming in Fall 2021.
- Additionally, the series will be expanding to tell the stories of athletes in different sports, including David Ortiz, Abby Wambach, Ronda Rousey and Eli Manning.
- Finally, we learned of a new nine-part docu-series titled Man in the Arena, which will follow Tom Brady as he gives his first-hand account of the journey to each of his nine Super Bowls.
- Man in the Arena will also be coming to ESPN+ in 2021.