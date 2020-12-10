Disney Will Be Bringing the Movie “Young Woman and The Sea” to Disney+ Starring Daisy Ridley

Disney+ is set to get the movie Young Woman and The Sea, which tells the tale of the first woman to cross the English Channel and star Daisy Ridley.

We may hear more about the film during Disney’s Investor Day on Thursday, December 10, 2020. You can watch a live stream of the event here.