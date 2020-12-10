Disney Will Be Bringing the Movie “Young Woman and The Sea” to Disney+ Starring Daisy Ridley

Disney+ is set to get the movie Young Woman and The Sea, which tells the tale of the first woman to cross the English Channel and star Daisy Ridley.
What’s Happening:
- Deadline reports that Disney will be bringing the movie Young Woman and The Sea to Disney+ and is negotiating to get Daisy Ridley (Rey in Star Wars) to star in the film. It’s based on the book Young Woman and the Sea: How Trudy Ederle Conquered the English Channel and Inspired the World by Glenn Stout.
- Jerry Bruckheimer and Chad Oman are producing and brought back a crew of Disney alum who worked on the Pirates’ films with Bruckheimer.
- Oman was a producer on Remember the Titans (2000).
- The movie will be directed by Joachim Rønning, who directed Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (2017) and Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (2019).
- And written by Jeff Nathanson, who wrote for Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (2017) and The Lion King (2019).
We may hear more about the film during Disney’s Investor Day on Thursday, December 10, 2020. You can watch a live stream of the event here.