Bruce W. Smith and Ralph Farquhar Have Entered Into a Deal to Produce Programming for Disney Branded Television

A deal has been reached between Bruce W. Smith and Ralph Farquhar to produce programming for Disney Branded Television and to develop other Disney projects from emerging and diverse talent.

What’s Happening:

Smith and Farquhar have reached a multi-year deal with Disney to develop animated series, live-action series, and movies for Disney Branded Television.

They will also find and develop emerging talent for different series and movies.

Smith previously created and produced The Proud Family for Disney Channel Disney+ The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder.

What They’re Saying:

Gary Marsh, President and Chief Creative Officer, Disney Branded Television: “With virtually every studio and platform reaching out to them, it speaks volumes that talented storytellers Ralph and Bruce have chosen Disney as the home for their boundless creativity and inspired social commentary, not to mention their commitment to identifying emerging talent. We are proud to have them as members of our family.”

Smith and Farquhar on the new deal: "We are very happy to be continuing our relationship with Disney and look forward to creating even more truly authentic and diverse stories and characters for audiences worldwide. We are also excited to have the opportunity to bring along a new wave of talented voices that will deepen the connection to Disney storytelling for years to come."

More On Bruce W. Smith:

Smith supervised animation on feature films including The Princess and the Frog, Winnie the Pooh, Tarzan, and The Emperor’s New Groove, and worked on visual development for Frozen and Wreck-It-Ralph.

More On Ralph Farquhar:

Known for creating and executive producing the popular sitcom Moesha, Farquhar was also a supervising producer on Married… with Children and a writer for the ABC Happy Days.