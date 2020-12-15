Nine New Tenants Announced for Disney’s Flamingo Crossings Town Center

New information on what is going into Disney’s Flamingo Crossings Town Center has been revealed in an article by the Orlando Business Journal.
- Orlando Business Journal reports that nine new tenants have been adding to the Flamingo Crossings Town Center project that is being constructed near the Western Way entrance of the Walt Disney World Resort.
- Here is a list of the new tenants:
- Wendy’s
- Five Below
- Domino’s
- Ellie Lou’s Brews & BBQ
- Firehouse Sub
- Persimmon Hollow Brewing Co.
- Pieology Pizzeria
- Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ
- UPS store
- This is in addition to several hotels, Target, PDQ, Five Guys, Ben & Jerry’s, Walgreens, and Dunkin’ that were previously announced.
