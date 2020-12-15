Nine New Tenants Announced for Disney’s Flamingo Crossings Town Center

New information on what is going into Disney’s Flamingo Crossings Town Center has been revealed in an article by the Orlando Business Journal.

What’s Happening:

Here is a list of the new tenants: Wendy’s Five Below Domino’s Ellie Lou’s Brews & BBQ Firehouse Sub Persimmon Hollow Brewing Co. Pieology Pizzeria Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ UPS store

This is in addition to several hotels, Target, PDQ, Five Guys, Ben & Jerry’s, Walgreens, and Dunkin’ that were previously announced.

