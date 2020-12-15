Tickets and Reservations for New Year’s Eve at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Now Available

by | Dec 15, 2020 10:15 AM Pacific Time

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay will host their New Year’s Eve event with reservations now available for a Daytime or Nighttime visit. The Park will also offer two fireworks celebrations with the option for guests to add on reserved viewing to their ticket.  

What’s Happening:

  • While things will undoubtedly look different this year, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is still hosting a New Year’s Eve celebration. The Busch Gardens team has consulted with medical experts to offer a modified event with required reservations.
  • To manage capacity and maintain safe physical distancing during New Year’s Eve at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, the Park will offer two reservation sessions this year:
    • Play by Day (9am-5pm)
    • Play By Night with two nighttime fireworks celebrations (6pm-1am)
  • New Year’s Eve at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay will feature open-air entertainment and experiences.
  • Guests will be required to follow the Park’s enhanced health and safety measures that include temperature checks, face covering requirements and physical distancing.

Who Can Play?:

  • Guests using a single visit ticket, Fun Card or Annual Pass, can reserve the session that works best for them.
  • Don’t miss your chance to ring in the New Year with thrilling rides, Christmas Town festivities, amazing animals and more!

Play By Day: Reserve from 9:00 A.M – 5:00 PM

  • Celebrate the excitement of the coming New Year by taking on thrill rides, enjoying delicious seasonal treats in the Christmas Town village and experiencing awe-inspiring animal encounters.
  • Guests can also choose to enjoy exclusive upgrade experiences with a giraffe, penguin, tortoise or elephant.
  • New this year, holiday shoppers can gift behind-the-scenes opportunities with the Park’s hippos and rhinos.
  • For the safety of guests, Ambassadors, and the park’s animals, Busch Gardens has taken extra steps to provide safe encounters with specific adaptations within each tour to accommodate physical distancing between parties and enhanced health and safety measures.

 

Play By Night: Reserve from 6:00 PM – 1:00 AM

  • New Year’s Eve at Busch Gardens combines the holiday fun of Christmas Town while starting 2021 with a bang with two fireworks presentations for guests to choose from.
  • In order to manage capacity on the Festival Field during fireworks, reserved access for the Festival Field must be purchased in advance.
  • Guests can also reserve premium field viewing for a small upcharge to one of two fireworks presentations during the New Year's Eve Celebration.
  • Guests can choose the 8:30 PM or 11:30 PM seating, available online now for purchase.
  • For everyone’s comfort and safety, New Year’s Eve Celebration fireworks can also be enjoyed from a number of locations around the park, included with admission.

Year Round Fun at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay:

  • Give the gift of adventure with the limited-time Busch Gardens Holiday Sale! Now through December 27th, guests can:
    • Save up to 50% on tickets
    • Get 25% off the purchase of a 2021 Fun Card, with the rest of 2020 FREE to enjoy Christmas Town and New Year’s Eve!
  • For bigger value and benefits, upgrade to a Bronze, Silver, Gold, or Platinum Annual Pass and save 10–25%.

Annual Pass Member Perks: 

  • Annual Pass Members receive 12 months of visits with the best benefits ever:
    • Free parking
    • Up to 6 free guest tickets
    • Pass Member-exclusive ride events for the NEW Iron Gwazi opening in spring
    • An exclusive 2020 Pass Member Ornament
    • Up to 50% savings on merchandise, photo prints, Quick Queue, and more!
 
 
