Disney’s Electrical Water Pageant Returning December 20th to Magic Kingdom Resorts

The Electrical Water Pageant will return to the Seven Seas Lagoon and Bay Lake on December 20th, as announced on the official Disney Parks Twitter account.
Guests at Disney Resort hotels along Seven Seas Lagoon and Bay Lake will once again have a chance to see The Electrical Water Pageant as it will soon make its return to the waterways of @WaltDisneyWorld Resort. pic.twitter.com/ImuN6G3CcL
— Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) December 16, 2020
What’s Happening:
- Disney’s Electrical Water Pageant will resume performances on December 20th at the Walt Disney World Resort.
- A 1971 original, the Electrical Water Pageant visits the Magic Kingdom Resorts on Seven Seas Lagoon and Bay Lake.
- In the video Disney shared, a Cast Member named Jimmy talks about his excitement for the show to return as he inspects every light to make sure it’s in proper working condition.
- Disney recently opened a new walkway that connects Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa with Magic Kingdom Park, which includes a walk over a drawbridge where Guests can see the dock where the Electrical Water Pageant parks.
- Guests should note that the bridge will move when the Electrical Water Pageant goes out and returns each night before and after performances, which could delay their travels to or from the park.
- The previous operating schedule for the Electrical Water Pageant was as follows:
- Disney's Polynesian Village Resort – beginning at 8:45 PM
- Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa – beginning at 9:00 PM
- Disney’s Wilderness Lodge – beginning at 9:30 PM
- Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort and Campground – beginning at 9:45 PM
- Disney’s Contemporary Resort – beginning at 10:00 PM
- It’s unclear if Disney will follow the same schedule when performances resume, but the Electrical Water Pageant page on DisneyWorld.com should be updated to reflect an accurate schedule when it returns.
- In the event that viewing areas become crowded, Disney will likely be enforcing social distance rules at each resort where the Electrical Water Pageant stops.