“What’s Up, Disney+” Recaps 20 MCU Films in 2-Minutes in Latest Episode

The ninth episode of What’s Up, Disney+ is here, highlighting every film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and taking a look at the new original series On Pointe.
What’s Happening:
- Andre Meadows and Jenny Lorenzo are back in the ninth episode of What’s Up, Disney+, starting with a look at the new series On Pointe, which starts streaming December 18th.
- They also give a heads up about recent Disney+ announcements including a new version of the Arendelle Castle Yule Log, Marvel Studios Legends, Dinosaurs and Loki.
- The majority of the episode is spent going through the 20 of the 23 Marvel Studios films that make up the Marvel Cinematic Universe that lead up to WandaVision.
- Their entire MCU recap is done in just 2-minutes with a countdown clock ticking away at the bottom of the screen.
- During the recap, Andre and Jenny skip the 3 Marvel Studios films that aren’t on Disney+ because other studios own them (The Incredible Hulk, Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home).
- You can visit the Marvel hub of Disney+ to enjoy all of the films discussed in this week’s episode.
- Mack recently created a live blog that can be enjoyed as you watch each phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.