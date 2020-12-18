Explore Exotic Cuisines with Insight Editions’ Upcoming Cook Book “Star Wars: Galactic Baking”

Alright bakers, roll up those sleeves and get ready to hone your kitchen skills with the Force…and Insight Editions’ Star Wars: Galactic Baking! The publisher of impressive books on all things pop culture, will be releasing a new collection of Star Wars theme recipes on May 4, 2021 and you can pre-order yours now!
What’s Happening:
- Insight Editions is back with a new cookbook for Star Wars fans to get excited about: Star Wars: Galactic Baking: The Official Cookbook of Sweet and Savory Treats From Tatooine, Hoth, and Beyond!
- The new title from the Weldon Owen Imprint releases on Star Wars Day 2021 (that’s May 4th) and includes more than 30 out of this world recipes.
- Speaking of worlds, this collection of recipes comes from the far reaches of the galaxy with unique offerings from planets such as:
- Kashyyyk
- Jakku
- Endor
- Bespin
- Coruscant
- And everywhere in between!
- Galactic chefs will have fun experimenting with delectable goodies like:
- Cloud City Marshmallows
- Mustafarian Molten Lava Cakes
- Loth-Cat Kibble
- Keshian Spice Bread
- Life Day Cake
- Dagobah Bog Pie
Recipe Test:
- Along with announcing the cook book pre-orders, Insight Editions has shared three recipes for the Galactic Baking collection that fans can try out right now!
Chance Cube Cakes:
Forest of Endor Log Cake:
Cloud City Marshmallows:
