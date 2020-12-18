Explore Exotic Cuisines with Insight Editions’ Upcoming Cook Book “Star Wars: Galactic Baking”

Alright bakers, roll up those sleeves and get ready to hone your kitchen skills with the Force…and Insight Editions’ Star Wars: Galactic Baking! The publisher of impressive books on all things pop culture, will be releasing a new collection of Star Wars theme recipes on May 4, 2021 and you can pre-order yours now!

Insight Editions is back with a new cookbook for Star Wars fans to get excited about: Star Wars: Galactic Baking: The Official Cookbook of Sweet and Savory Treats From Tatooine, Hoth, and Beyond

The new title from the Weldon Owen Imprint releases on Star Wars Day 2021 (that’s May 4th) and includes more than 30 out of this world recipes.

Speaking of worlds, this collection of recipes comes from the far reaches of the galaxy with unique offerings from planets such as: Kashyyyk Jakku Endor Bespin Coruscant And everywhere in between!

Galactic chefs will have fun experimenting with delectable goodies like: Cloud City Marshmallows Mustafarian Molten Lava Cakes Loth-Cat Kibble Keshian Spice Bread Life Day Cake Dagobah Bog Pie



Along with announcing the cook book pre-orders Galactic Baking collection that fans can try out right now!

Chance Cube Cakes:

Forest of Endor Log Cake:

Cloud City Marshmallows:

