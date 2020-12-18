Give Kids the World Village to Reopen in January

Give Kids the World Village will be reopening in January after saying goodbye to their last wish family way back in March.

Give Kids the World Village will reopen on January 17, 2021.

Give Kids The World Village

The village closed back in March and has since been transformed into a magical holiday attraction

Complete letter from Give Kids The World Village CEO & President Pamela Landwirth:

Dear Village Family,

We are thrilled to announce that nearly 10 months from the day that we said goodbye to our last wish family in March, we will be getting back to our mission of spreading joy and creating the happiness that inspires hope for critically ill children and their families by reopening our beloved Village beginning on January 17, 2021.

With safety as our number one priority, we will be taking a thoughtful, phased approach to reopening – beginning with a limited number of families and gradually growing our numbers over time. The decision to reopen has been made with the full support of our Board and theme park partners, Walt Disney World Resort, Universal Orlando Resort and SeaWorld, and after careful consultation with the infectious disease experts at Nemours Children's Hospital – who also worked closely with us to develop our comprehensive COVID-19 safety plan.

Since March, our safety protocols have been strictly enforced on the property at all times, with temperature taking, mandatory mask wearing, social distancing and enhanced sanitation as the foundation of this plan. Please click here to view a video highlighting our enhanced safety protocols.

We are overjoyed by the opportunity to welcome families back to the Village, including the more than 6,000 children whose wishes were postponed during our closure. Funds are needed more than ever to ensure we can fulfill this unprecedented number of wish vacations.

If you would like to help Give Kids The World, please consider starting a Facebook Fundraiser or by donating now. If you are interested in volunteering at the Village, click here for more information.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your ongoing love and support.

With love,

Pamela Landwirth

Give Kids The World Village CEO & President