Lights, Camera, Costumes! “The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Special” Now Streaming on Hulu

Jinkx and BenDeLaCreme are celebrating the holidays in style and are inviting streaming audiences to join the fun. Their new program, The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Special is now streaming on Hulu and features songs, costumes, eggnog, and so much more!

What’s Happening:

‘Tis the season of giving, and Hulu is bringing cheer to audiences with their latest seasonal stream, The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Special .

The festive hour-long program is available now and features Drag Queens Jinkx and BenDeLaCreme who fans might recognize from the new Christmas film Happiest Season .

. The duo appeared in the rom com which also happens to be Hulu’s record-breaking, most-watched Original Film debut (#humblebrag), and makes for a great Hulu Watch Party

About The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Special:

“Hold on to your sugarplums and get ready for a holiday drag spectacular with your favorite Drag Queens featured in Hulu’s holiday hit Happiest Season. This holiday musical is as magical as a flying reindeer and as unexpected as a virgin birth!”

The special was directed and executive produced by BenDeLaCreme under her production company, BenDeLaCreme Presents.

Brian Benson, Gus Lanza, Kevin Heard produced.

What They’re Saying:

BenDeLaCreme: "As a first-time film producer and director, I am supremely honored that Hulu will now be streaming BenDeLaCreme Presents' The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Special on their platform in the U.S.! We're grateful to have Hulu's support of a film made by queer people, for queer people to be part of their expansive holiday content lineup. Cheers to the gayest (and happiest) season!"

