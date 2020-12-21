“The Beatles: Get Back” Sneak Peek Released

The Beatles: Get Back got an official sneak peek released showing a small montage of unseen footage they had access to while making the film which should get any fan excited about what they’ll see next year. Let’s check it out and go through the details of the film below.

Compiled of footage shot in 1969, Peter Jackson (The Lord of the Rings trilogy) takes viewers back in time to The Beatles’ recording session as they plan their first live show in over two years as they also write and rehearse 14 new songs that were set to be released on a live album.

The footage is taken from over 60 hours of unseen footage (filmed by Michael Lindsay-Hogg) and more than 150 hours of unheard audio that has all been restored. It also features for the first time in its entirety, The Beatles’ last live performance as a group from the rooftop of London’s Savile Row.

“The Beatles: Get Back is directed by Jackson, produced by Jackson, Clare Olssen ( They Shall Not Grow Old ) and Jonathan Clyde ( Eight Days A Week ), with Ken Kamins ( The Hobbit trilogy) and Apple Corps’ Jeff Jones ( Eight Days A Week ) serving as executive producers. Jabez Olssen ( Rogue One: A Star Wars Story ) serves as the film’s editor, and the music is mixed by Giles Martin ( Rocketman ) and Sam Okell ( Yesterday ).”

The Beatles: Get Back is coming to U.S. theaters on August 27, 2021.