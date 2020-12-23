“Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show” Round Up for December 22nd

Folks, we’ve done it, we’ve launched a Disney merchandise show! As Disney fans, we know there is so much Disney-themed merchandise out there that it's impossible to sort through it all. But fear not fellow Disney lovers, we’re doing the searching so you don’t have to!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Barely Necessities Episode 8 – December 22, 2020

Didn’t catch our show live? No worries! Here’s a brief recap of what we discussed plus links to those stories and items available for purchase. Additionally, we’ll be updating this article with some new items we love that debuted after our show aired, so check back often.

Today, the ladies chat about the upcoming Disney Parks Reigning Cats and Dogs collection, as well as shopDisney’s “2021” and Soul Collectible Keys. Then they shine a spotlight on some recently debuted Soul merchandise from RSVLTS, HUE Unlimited and Funko. The conversion shifts to the Disney Parks Game of Life that has FINALLY arrived at Walt Disney World, followed by a look at Insight Editions’ Star Wars: Galactic Baking cookbook that releases on Star Wars Day 2021. To wrap up the episode, they’ll discuss some last minute gift ideas that don’t require shipping. Phew!

As Seen on Barely Necessities

"Soul" Merchandise Spotlight: RSVLTS, HUE Unlimited, shopDisney and More

Last Minute Gifts