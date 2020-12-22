Festive Fluff! Wondermade Marshmallows Pop-Up Shop Comes to Disney Springs

‘Tis the season for delicious desserts, and Disney Springs has no shortage of festive offerings. In fact, they just welcomed a new pop-up shop featuring amazing and flavorful marshmallows from Wondermade!

What’s Happening:

Walt Disney World

Some more sugary goodness in the form of marshmallows has arrived at the shopping and dining district and guests will not want to miss out on the unique flavors of these gooey treats.

Disney Springs tweeted the news

Among the fun flavored marshmallows available are: Dark Chocolate covered mallows Key Lime Pie



Birthday Cake

S’Mores

Gold Campagne

Peppermint Swirl

Salted Caramel

Mint Chocolate Chip

Cookies & Cream

Sugar Cookie

Bourbon

Pricing:

Stop by the pop-up shop to bring home your own box or bag of the marshmallow treats. Thanks to the LP team visiting Disney Springs we learned that items are priced as follows: Marshmallow Boxes – $10 Gold Champagne Box – $24 (uses 24 karat gold leaf/gold flakes) Small Bags – $13 Large Bags – $21

Can’t make it to Disney Springs? Wondermade’s website

All photos by Mike Mack .