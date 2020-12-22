Festive Fluff! Wondermade Marshmallows Pop-Up Shop Comes to Disney Springs

‘Tis the season for delicious desserts, and Disney Springs has no shortage of festive offerings. In fact, they just welcomed a new pop-up shop featuring amazing and flavorful marshmallows from Wondermade!
What’s Happening:
- Walt Disney World guests heading to Disney Springs can indulge their sweet tooth with a visit to the new Wondermade pop-up shop.
- Some more sugary goodness in the form of marshmallows has arrived at the shopping and dining district and guests will not want to miss out on the unique flavors of these gooey treats.
- Disney Springs tweeted the news of the pop-up shop which is located near Paddlefish restaurant in The Landing.
- Among the fun flavored marshmallows available are:
- Dark Chocolate covered mallows
- Key Lime Pie
- Birthday Cake
- S’Mores
- Gold Campagne
- Peppermint Swirl
- Salted Caramel
- Mint Chocolate Chip
- Cookies & Cream
- Sugar Cookie
- Bourbon
Pricing:
- Stop by the pop-up shop to bring home your own box or bag of the marshmallow treats. Thanks to the LP team visiting Disney Springs we learned that items are priced as follows:
- Marshmallow Boxes – $10
- Gold Champagne Box – $24 (uses 24 karat gold leaf/gold flakes)
- Small Bags – $13
- Large Bags – $21
- Can’t make it to Disney Springs? Wondermade’s website offers these items and more and they can be shipped nationwide!
More Holiday Fun at Disney Springs:
- Whether you’re making a special trip to Disney Springs to try Wondermade Marshmallows, or need to wrap up your holiday shopping, don’t miss out on these other great offers:
- Jeremiah shares his Quick Bites Review of Aristo Crepes’ new seasonal sweets!
- There’s a new Express Grab & Go menu available now at CityWorks Eatery and Pour House.
- Finally, Wine Bar George has revealed their Christmas Day menu that includes Filet Mignon, Chilean Sea Bass, White Chocolate Cheesecake.
All photos by Mike Mack .