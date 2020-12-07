Photos – 2021 Walt Disney World Holiday Ornaments Now Available

As we celebrate the 2020 holiday season, Walt Disney World is preparing for 2021. Guests visiting the resort can pick up these new 2021 Walt Disney World holiday ornaments.
- We spotted the following 2021 Walt Disney World holiday ornaments at BVG in Disney’s Contemporary Resort.
- Additionally, we also happened to spot this one 2021 Disneyland Resort holiday ornament in BVG as well.
- Want to add some more Disney Parks magic to your Christmas tree? The new Disney Parks attractions ornaments are now available on shopDisney.
