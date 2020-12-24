Tokyo Disney Resort Wishes “Merry Christmas” To Guests Around The World

The Tokyo Disney Resort is wishing everyone a Merry Christmas through a new video that they released today showcasing some of our favorite characters experiencing their own magic moments throughout the Japanese parks.

What’s Happening:

The Tokyo Disney Resort

The video features Belle from Beauty and the Beast in her village (which also happens to be the latest expansion

As she reads, we see the stories unfold and witness Donald and Daisy on a shopping excursion, Goofy decorating a tree with his son Max, and Mickey and Minnie on a date on the American Waterfront of Tokyo DisneySea.

Of course, these are Christmas stories, so we see a little magic from the Big Guy himself, Santa Claus, where he provides Donald with the gifts Daisy has her eyes on, a little help with Goofy and Max’s tree, and creates a magical snowfall for Mickey and Minnie.

As Belle closes her book, the magical snowfall continues for her and the Beast as they gaze upon their (new to Tokyo Disneyland) castle, where we see Santa flying overhead.